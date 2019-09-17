Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 271: Sept. 18 – Oct. 1, 2019

From open mics to festivals, Iowa City’s stand-up comedy scene is trending towards inclusivity, with malicious and gross-out humor traded for “weirder things” (and an ample dose of self-deprecation). Also inside: A life-threatening house fire lit a fire under British singer-songwriter Yola, who will bring her fresh take on country and soul to Codfish Hollow on Sept. 20. Gird your lederhosen and grab a stein — LV’s got your guide to local Oktoberfests and Oktoberfest brews. Plus: The anatomy of sexual fantasies, inside the opening of FilmScene’s Chauncey Building space, local album reviews, 10 can’t-miss upcoming theater productions and more!


