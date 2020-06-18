Advertisement

Put your money where your mouth is: Black-owned restaurants in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area

Posted on by Little Village
Jerome and Briana Smallwood of Vivian’s Soul Food in Cedar Rapids — Jav Ducker/Little Village

The Eastern Iowa area is blessed to be home to a plethora of businesses owned and operated by black chefs and entrepreneurs. We’ve sung their praises in these pages before, but we haven’t covered them all yet—something that we aim to rectify in coming issues. In celebration of our black community, we’ll be focusing on reviewing these restaurants and cafes over the next approximately 18 months. If you’d like to join us by recommending additional restaurants or becoming a part of our fantastic food reviewing team, please email editor@littlevillagemag.com.

Autry’s Veterans BBQ & Catering

Cedar Rapids
319-651-4886
autrysbbq.com

Caribbean Kitchen

Food truck, Cedar Rapids
facebook.com/crcaribbeankitchen

Crab Attack Cajun Seafood Shack

1117 First Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-363-1175
crabattack.com

L’ocean crepes at the Crepes de Luxe Cafe table. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village
Crepes de Luxe Cafe

309 E College St, Iowa City
319-887-2233
crepes-de-luxe.com

Dunn Brothers avocado toast. — Zak Neumann/Little Village
Dunn Brothers Coffee

3284 Crosspark Rd Ste A Coralville
319-665-2020
dunnbrothers.com

E’s Gluten Free Bakery

1328 Dover St, Iowa City
319-621-1002
esglutenfree.com

Emi’s Treats

2008 Mallory St SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-721-1408
facebook.com/EmisTreats

For Cakes Sake

2727 6th St SW, Cedar Rapids 319-431-2056
facebook.com/forcakessakellc

Island Vybz

Food truck, Iowa City
319-541-4771
facebook.com/islandvybzfoodtruck

Island Vybz food truck in downtown Iowa City. — Amanda McFadden
Jay’s Water Ice

1650 Matterhorn Dr NE, Cedar Rapids
319-981-4309

Keepin Up with the Jones’s

Food truck, Cedar Rapids
319-431-1368
keepinupwiththejoness.com

M & M Food Truck

Food truck, Cedar Rapids
319-350-2111
mandmfoodtruck.com

More Flavors

629 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-270-8396
moreflavorshoagies.com

Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk & BBQ

1104 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-541-1330
rodneysjamaicanjerk.com

Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk & BBQ in Iowa City. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
One More Bite Food Truck

Food truck, Cedar Rapids
319-929-6705
onemorebitecatering.com

Shawnniecakes and Mama Pearl’s Specialty Treats

1100 Third St SE, Cedar Rapids (NewBo City Market)
319-412-5000
shawnniecakes.com

Sliced: A Bakery Emporium

Based in North Liberty, sold at Iowa City Farmers Market
slicedabakeryemporium.com

A meal from Sugapeach — Kelli Ebensberger/Little Village
Sugapeach

Reviewed in LV issue 213
650 Pacha Pkwy # 1, North Liberty
319-826-1809
sugapeach.com

The Rewind

1010 Second Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
319-200-1980
therewindcr.business.site

Fried chicken, candied yams and macaroni and cheese from Vivian’s Soul Food, 2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
Vivian’s Soul Food

Reviewed in LV issue 279
Best of the CRANDIC winner: Best Soul Food, 2019
2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids
319-396-2229
vivianssoulfoodcr.com

Wadadly’s Island Flavorz

400 F Ave NW, Cedar Rapids (served inside Rumors Bar and Grill)
319-390-1600
facebook.com/wadadlysislandflavors

Willie Ray’s Q Shack

288 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids
319-206-3806
willieraysqshack.com

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 283.


