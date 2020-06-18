Put your money where your mouth is: Black-owned restaurants in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area

- 45Shares
The Eastern Iowa area is blessed to be home to a plethora of businesses owned and operated by black chefs and entrepreneurs. We’ve sung their praises in these pages before, but we haven’t covered them all yet—something that we aim to rectify in coming issues. In celebration of our black community, we’ll be focusing on reviewing these restaurants and cafes over the next approximately 18 months. If you’d like to join us by recommending additional restaurants or becoming a part of our fantastic food reviewing team, please email editor@littlevillagemag.com.
Autry’s Veterans BBQ & Catering
Cedar Rapids
319-651-4886
autrysbbq.com
Caribbean Kitchen
Food truck, Cedar Rapids
facebook.com/crcaribbeankitchen
Crab Attack Cajun Seafood Shack
1117 First Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-363-1175
crabattack.com
Crepes de Luxe Cafe
309 E College St, Iowa City
319-887-2233
crepes-de-luxe.com
Dunn Brothers Coffee
3284 Crosspark Rd Ste A Coralville
319-665-2020
dunnbrothers.com
E’s Gluten Free Bakery
1328 Dover St, Iowa City
319-621-1002
esglutenfree.com
Emi’s Treats
2008 Mallory St SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-721-1408
facebook.com/EmisTreats
For Cakes Sake
2727 6th St SW, Cedar Rapids 319-431-2056
facebook.com/forcakessakellc
Island Vybz
Food truck, Iowa City
319-541-4771
facebook.com/islandvybzfoodtruck
Jay’s Water Ice
1650 Matterhorn Dr NE, Cedar Rapids
319-981-4309
Keepin Up with the Jones’s
Food truck, Cedar Rapids
319-431-1368
keepinupwiththejoness.com
M & M Food Truck
Food truck, Cedar Rapids
319-350-2111
mandmfoodtruck.com
More Flavors
629 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-270-8396
moreflavorshoagies.com
Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk & BBQ
1104 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-541-1330
rodneysjamaicanjerk.com
One More Bite Food Truck
Food truck, Cedar Rapids
319-929-6705
onemorebitecatering.com
Shawnniecakes and Mama Pearl’s Specialty Treats
1100 Third St SE, Cedar Rapids (NewBo City Market)
319-412-5000
shawnniecakes.com
Sliced: A Bakery Emporium
Based in North Liberty, sold at Iowa City Farmers Market
slicedabakeryemporium.com
Sugapeach
Reviewed in LV issue 213
650 Pacha Pkwy # 1, North Liberty
319-826-1809
sugapeach.com
The Rewind
1010 Second Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
319-200-1980
therewindcr.business.site
Vivian’s Soul Food
Reviewed in LV issue 279
Best of the CRANDIC winner: Best Soul Food, 2019
2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids
319-396-2229
vivianssoulfoodcr.com
Wadadly’s Island Flavorz
400 F Ave NW, Cedar Rapids (served inside Rumors Bar and Grill)
319-390-1600
facebook.com/wadadlysislandflavors
Willie Ray’s Q Shack
288 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids
319-206-3806
willieraysqshack.com
