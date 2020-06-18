Put your money where your mouth is: Black-owned restaurants in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area







45 Shares

The Eastern Iowa area is blessed to be home to a plethora of businesses owned and operated by black chefs and entrepreneurs. We’ve sung their praises in these pages before, but we haven’t covered them all yet—something that we aim to rectify in coming issues. In celebration of our black community, we’ll be focusing on reviewing these restaurants and cafes over the next approximately 18 months. If you’d like to join us by recommending additional restaurants or becoming a part of our fantastic food reviewing team, please email editor@littlevillagemag.com.

Autry’s Veterans BBQ & Catering

Cedar Rapids

319-651-4886

autrysbbq.com

Caribbean Kitchen

Food truck, Cedar Rapids

facebook.com/crcaribbeankitchen

Crab Attack Cajun Seafood Shack

1117 First Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

319-363-1175

crabattack.com

Crepes de Luxe Cafe

309 E College St, Iowa City

319-887-2233

crepes-de-luxe.com

Dunn Brothers Coffee

3284 Crosspark Rd Ste A Coralville

319-665-2020

dunnbrothers.com

E’s Gluten Free Bakery

1328 Dover St, Iowa City

319-621-1002

esglutenfree.com

Emi’s Treats

2008 Mallory St SW, Cedar Rapids, 319-721-1408

facebook.com/EmisTreats

For Cakes Sake

2727 6th St SW, Cedar Rapids 319-431-2056

facebook.com/forcakessakellc

Island Vybz

Food truck, Iowa City

319-541-4771

facebook.com/islandvybzfoodtruck

Jay’s Water Ice

1650 Matterhorn Dr NE, Cedar Rapids

319-981-4309

Keepin Up with the Jones’s

Food truck, Cedar Rapids

319-431-1368

keepinupwiththejoness.com

M & M Food Truck

Food truck, Cedar Rapids

319-350-2111

mandmfoodtruck.com

More Flavors

629 12th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

319-270-8396

moreflavorshoagies.com

Rodney’s Jamaican Jerk & BBQ

1104 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

319-541-1330

rodneysjamaicanjerk.com

One More Bite Food Truck

Food truck, Cedar Rapids

319-929-6705

onemorebitecatering.com

Shawnniecakes and Mama Pearl’s Specialty Treats

1100 Third St SE, Cedar Rapids (NewBo City Market)

319-412-5000

shawnniecakes.com

Sliced: A Bakery Emporium

Based in North Liberty, sold at Iowa City Farmers Market

slicedabakeryemporium.com

Sugapeach

Reviewed in LV issue 213

650 Pacha Pkwy # 1, North Liberty

319-826-1809

sugapeach.com

The Rewind

1010 Second Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

319-200-1980

therewindcr.business.site

Vivian’s Soul Food

Reviewed in LV issue 279

Best of the CRANDIC winner: Best Soul Food, 2019

2925 Williams Pkwy SW, Cedar Rapids

319-396-2229

vivianssoulfoodcr.com

Wadadly’s Island Flavorz

400 F Ave NW, Cedar Rapids (served inside Rumors Bar and Grill)

319-390-1600

facebook.com/wadadlysislandflavors

Willie Ray’s Q Shack

288 Blairs Ferry Road NE, Cedar Rapids

319-206-3806

willieraysqshack.com

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 283.







45 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com