Best of the CRANDIC 2021: COVID-19

““Last year, when COVID-19 was just beginning to establish its kudzu control over us, the cancellation of Mission Creek 2020 was what shook many of us in eastern Iowa out of our illusions of isolation and personal safety. Now, almost a year later, Ghost Creek is telling us gently that illusion is OK again—that it might not yet be safe to gather, but it’s safe to dream of gathering. It’s safe to hope. … Benjamin Handler, who adapted and directed the piece, has a distinct knack for this kind of storytelling: the kind that invites, if not outright forces, the viewer to overlay their own experiences, that exists more as a conversation than a declamation.”

(From the article “Ghost Creek shimmers in the fog of our pandemic-fatigued minds” by Genevieve Trainor, published Feb. 18)