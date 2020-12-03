Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Goods & Services

The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Goods & Services category, representing voters’ favorite businesses and service providers in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.
Best New Business Opened in the Last Year: Thoma’s Meat Market
1331 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City
319-338-0780, thomameat.com
Great to have a meat market back in this spot, hope they can live up to the Seatons’ legacy. — Dan D.
Thoma’s quality and their prices are the best in town! I love their meats, but I constantly dream about their nacho cheese. — Krista B.
Runner-up: Anvil Meat Market
Best Retail Staff: Found + Formed
65 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
319-438-2727, foundandformedshop.com
These ladies are amazing and so resilient. They’ve been able to thrive with all of the bad in the world right now and really bring bright smiles and great styles to the area. — Zoe W.
Runner-up: Crowded Closet
I appreciate that they have a little section dedicated to goods made by women from different countries. — D.T.
Best Vintage or Consignment Store: Artifacts
331 E Market St, Iowa City
319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com
The only place around where you can buy a vintage cowboy shirt, a tacky polyester necktie, a handful of smutty paperbacks and a mid-century modern sofa sectional. You could spend all day there and only make it through a third of the collection. — Ross M.
I could spend days in a row looking at the book selection alone. This is truly a treasure trove. — Wendy V.
Runner-up: Crowded Closet
Great prices! Easy to find things on the floor. Spacious and well organized. Always fun to see the creative window display and mannequins dressed with classy gear that is donated to the store. — Martha Y.
Best Store for Gift Shopping: White Rabbit
112 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-358-9557, white-rabbit-shop.myshopify.com
You can count on being greeted with a friendly “hello” and plenty of space to shop without feeling stalked. — Geni H.
White Rabbit is the best place to get a weird gift for your weird friends and I love it so much. … I moved back to Iowa City after I realized White Rabbit was better than any of the stores in my old city. — Liz K.
There is always room for more feminist stickers. — Salome P.
Runner-up: Iowa Artisans Gallery
Best Store to Splurge on Yourself At: Revival
117 E College St, Iowa City
319-337-4511, revivaliowacity.com
Runner-up: Record Collector
Why yes, I do NEED that vintage copy of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Don’t ask dumb questions. — Scott K.
Most Unique Shop: RAYGUN
132 E Washington St, Iowa City
319-337-4511, raygunsite.com
1028 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
319-200-4083
Runner-up: White Rabbit
Best Bank or Credit Union: Hills Bank and Trust
Locations throughout the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area
1-800-445-5725, hillsbank.com
Runner-up: Green State Credit Union
Most Trusted Mechanic: Dodge Street Tire
605 N Dodge St, Iowa City
319-337-3031, dst-ic.com
Runner-up: Whitedog Import Auto Service
Most Trusted Plumber: Bea Day
537B Hwy 1 W, Iowa City
319-354-2814, beaday.com
Great communication and attention to detail. — Brittany A.
Runner-up: Hawkeye Sewer and Drain
Best Home Improvement Company: Martin Construction
1824 G St, Iowa City
319-248-0561, andrewmartinconstruction.com
Runner-up: McDonough Structures
Most Trusted Electrician: John Gay, Copperhead Electric
1203 Friendly Ave, Iowa City
319-541-1693
John is an artist! — Brenda P.
Runner-up: Shay Electric
Most Trusted Realtor: Phoebe Martin
506 E College St, Iowa City
319-541-8695, phoebemartinrealtor.com
Honest, smart, knowledgeable and real. All great words to describe Phoebe. — Eleanor S.
Amazing! Wonderful service in helping us find our first home. — Sarah U.
Runner-up: Ricardo Rangel Jr.
Caring and compassionate and wants what you want! Very helpful in the search for a new home. — Edward P.
Easily the best realtor in town, took me around the city and helped me find the house of my dreams! — Carol M.
Most Trusted in Auto Sales: Toyota of Iowa City
1445 IA-1, Iowa City
319-351-1501, toyotaiowacity.com
Runner-up: Billion Auto
Best Tattoo Artist: Anne Marsh, Iowa City Tattoo
393 E College St, Iowa City
319-499-5892, iowacitytattoo.com
Anne is the actual best. I’ve gone to her with abstract ideas and she makes them come to life in the most perfect way! Thanks, Anne! — Abigail R.
Talented, professional, great conversationalist and community-minded to boot. — Brooke D.H.
Runner-up: Neon Dragon
Best Body Piercer: Release Body Modification
110 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-594-1965, releasebodypiercing.com
Release is the place to go if you’re looking for high-quality jewelry and the highest-quality customer service. Steve is an artist as well as a professional. He walks you through the process step by step and ensures that you are taken care of. — Delany B.
Runner-up: Iowa City Tattoo
Best Hair Salon: Honeybee Hair Parlor
755 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-338-5589, honeybeehairparlor.com
JoAnn creates a warm and inviting environment where everyone is welcome. I’ve never felt more at home in a salon. — Eleanor S.
Runner-up: HABA Salon
They are very accommodating to my schedule and have their sanitizing game on point. They’re a little pricier but when I leave there I feel like a princess and I know I got my money’s worth. — D.T.
Best Nail Salon: Grace Nail and Spa
1301 S Gilbert Ste 3, Iowa City
319-351-1518, gracenailspaiowacity.com
Runner-up: Elite Nails
Best Vet Clinic: Eastside Pet Clinic
811 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-354-4877, iowacityvet.com
Runner-up: Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital
They know their patients and the family. Personalized care and concern. Knowledgeable and trusted. — Dorea B.
Best Photographer/Videographer: StudioU Photography
1203 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
319-471-0101, studiouphotography.com
Runner-up: Pilsen Photo Co-op
Best Wedding Venue: The Celebration Farm
4696 Robin Woods Ln NE, Iowa City
319-800-9212, thecelebrationfarm.com
I’d get married there. Any takers? — Megz S.
Lovely venue for large or small groups, indoors or outside! — Maria K.
Runner-up: Rapid Creek Cidery
Beautiful location and amazing dining experience. — Richard K.
Best Home Furnishing Store: Mad Modern
227 16th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-533-8162, facebook.com/MadModern
[They] employ great people that truly care. — J.F.
Runner-up: Dwell
Best Attorney/Law Firm: Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus, L.L.P.
120 E Washington St, Iowa City
319-337-9606, hmsblaw.com
Runner-up: TIE! Shuttleworth & Ingersoll and PLC/Leff Law Firm
Best Daycare: Kirkwood School for Children
1107 Kirkwood Ct, Iowa City
319-337-2644, ks4cc.com
Runner-up: Precious Moments Montessori
Best Roofing Company: Martinez Roofing
319-325-0649, martinezroofingia.com
He has done several roofs for us and does an excellent job. — Stephanie W.
Runner-up: Andino Construction
Best HVAC Company: Brandt Heating and Air Conditioning
2325 Heinz Rd, Iowa City
319-338-3637, brandtheating.com
Runner-up: Colony Heating and Air Conditioning
Best Landscaper: Iowa City Landscaping
520 Hwy 1 W
319-337-8351, iowacitylandscaping.com
Very helpful and always friendly. Good selection of trees. — Martha Y.
Runner-up: Fiddlehead Gardens
Best Tobacco/Vape Shop: The Konnexion
106 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-321-6401, thekonnexion.com
Runner-up: The HaZy Hideaway
Best Shoe Store: Iowa Running Company
1000 3rd St SE #2, Cedar Rapids
319-364-0641, iowarun.com
Runner-up: Active Endeavors
Best Musical Instrument Store: West Music
1212 5th St, Coralville
319-351-2000, westmusic.com
1398 Twixt Town Rd, Marion
319-377-9100
Runner-up: Musician’s Pro Shop
Best Financial Planner/Tax Service: Kenneth J. Haldeman, CPA, PC — KJH Accounting & Tax Services
519 Highland Ave, Iowa City
319-354-7539, haldemancpa.com
Runner-up: Taxes Plus
Best Insurance Agency: Don Naughton, Farmers Insurance
1110 N Dodge St, Iowa City
319-354-6541
Runner-up: Chad Burtch-State Farm Insurance
Best Jewelry Store: Herteen & Stocker Jewelers
101 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-338-4212, herteenandstockerjewelers.com
Runner-up: Hands Jewelers
Best Pet Boarding/Grooming: Lucky Pawz
130 Stevens Dr, Iowa City
319-351-3647, luckypawz.com
975 238th St NE, North Liberty
319-626-7299
Runner-up: Hilltop Kennels
Best Bookstore: Prairie Lights Books
15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-337-2681, prairielights.com
Their pandemic drop-off service has been a lifesaver. — Liz K.
Runner-up: The Haunted Bookshop
Love everything about that place — have a favorite chair, piano, ambience — and CATS! — Erika T.
Best Pest Control: D&R Pest Control
3591 Perch Dr SE A, Iowa City
319-354-1606, dandrpestcontrol.com
Runner-up: Critter Control of Iowa City
Best Barber: The Men’s Room Hair & Beard Parlor
1052 Mount Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids
319-200-7777, facebook.com/MensRoomHairAndBeardParlor
Runner-up: TIE! Honeybee Hair Parlor and HABA Salon
Best Hotel: The Graduate Iowa City
210 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-337-4058, graduatehotels.com/iowa-city
Runner-up: The Hotel at Kirkwood
Best Appliance Store: Habitat for Humanity ReStore
2401 Scott Blvd SE, Iowa City
319-338-5687
350 6th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-294-1500
Runner-up: Appliance Barn
Best Bridal Boutique: Brides by Jessa
920 E 2nd Ave Ste 120, Coralville
319-400-4200, bridesbyjessa.com
Runner-up: White Willow Bridal Boutique
Best Comic Book/Gaming Store: Daydream Comics
21 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-354-6632, daydreamcomics.com
All the love for this place. Clean and well lit. Welcoming to new fans. If every town had a place like this, the comic book industry would be booming. — Ross M.
Runner-up: Critical Hit Games
I love this place, they raised my child. — Jordan S.
Chance is a knowledgeable owner who will help you find exactly what you’re looking for. They also have awesome gaming events! — Mikala D.
Best Florist: Willow and Stock
207 N Linn St, Iowa City
319-338-1332, willowandstock.com
Runner-up: Every Bloomin’ Thing
Best Flooring/Carpet Store: Randy’s Flooring
401 2nd St, Coralville
319-354-4344, randysflooring.com
Runner-up: Sobaski Abbey Carpet & Floor
Best Garden Store: Iowa City Landscaping and Garden Center
Runner-up: Earl May Garden Center
Best Record Store: Record Collector
116 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-337-5029, recordcollector.co
Is there a place in Iowa City any more fun than Record Collector? — Stephanie W.
Runner-up: Analog Vault
Jeremy can turn you to some music you’ve never heard of, repair your turntable, and above all is a genuine dude that pours his love for music into his shop. — Chad C.
Best Toy Store: The Haunted Bookshop
219 N Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-337-2996, thehauntedbookshop.com
Runner-up: The Hobby Corner
Best Store for Kids Books: Prairie Lights Books
Runner-up: The Haunted Bookshop
Best House Cleaning Service: Oranges and Elbows
Runner-up: Brooke’s Cleaning Service
Best Antique Store: Artifacts
Runner-up: The Crowded Closet
Best Auto Detailing/Car Wash: Johnny Boy’s Car Wash
1317 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-365-3853, johnnyboyscarwashia.com
Runner-up: Westport Touchless Auto Wash
Best Movers: Adamantine Spine Moving
319-519-4564, spinemoving.com
Outstanding staff who flawlessly pack and move households without breaking a thing! — R.B.
Runner-up: Two Men and a Truck
Best Locally Made Product: Bug Soother
Based in Columbus Junction
simplysoothing.net
When it’s gnatty outside, it’s the only option. — Jacob D.H.