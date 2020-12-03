Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Goods & Services









The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Goods & Services category, representing voters’ favorite businesses and service providers in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best New Business Opened in the Last Year: Thoma’s Meat Market 1331 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City

319-338-0780, thomameat.com Great to have a meat market back in this spot, hope they can live up to the Seatons’ legacy. — Dan D. Thoma’s quality and their prices are the best in town! I love their meats, but I constantly dream about their nacho cheese. — Krista B. Runner-up: Anvil Meat Market

Best Retail Staff: Found + Formed 65 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids

319-438-2727, foundandformedshop.com These ladies are amazing and so resilient. They’ve been able to thrive with all of the bad in the world right now and really bring bright smiles and great styles to the area. — Zoe W. Runner-up: Crowded Closet I appreciate that they have a little section dedicated to goods made by women from different countries. — D.T.

Best Vintage or Consignment Store: Artifacts 331 E Market St, Iowa City

319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com The only place around where you can buy a vintage cowboy shirt, a tacky polyester necktie, a handful of smutty paperbacks and a mid-century modern sofa sectional. You could spend all day there and only make it through a third of the collection. — Ross M. I could spend days in a row looking at the book selection alone. This is truly a treasure trove. — Wendy V. Runner-up: Crowded Closet Great prices! Easy to find things on the floor. Spacious and well organized. Always fun to see the creative window display and mannequins dressed with classy gear that is donated to the store. — Martha Y.

Best Store for Gift Shopping: White Rabbit 112 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-358-9557, white-rabbit-shop.myshopify.com You can count on being greeted with a friendly “hello” and plenty of space to shop without feeling stalked. — Geni H. White Rabbit is the best place to get a weird gift for your weird friends and I love it so much. … I moved back to Iowa City after I realized White Rabbit was better than any of the stores in my old city. — Liz K. There is always room for more feminist stickers. — Salome P. Runner-up: Iowa Artisans Gallery

Best Store to Splurge on Yourself At: Revival 117 E College St, Iowa City

319-337-4511, revivaliowacity.com Runner-up: Record Collector Why yes, I do NEED that vintage copy of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Don’t ask dumb questions. — Scott K.

Most Unique Shop: RAYGUN 132 E Washington St, Iowa City

319-337-4511, raygunsite.com

1028 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

319-200-4083 Runner-up: White Rabbit

Best Bank or Credit Union: Hills Bank and Trust Locations throughout the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area

1-800-445-5725, hillsbank.com Runner-up: Green State Credit Union

Most Trusted Mechanic: Dodge Street Tire 605 N Dodge St, Iowa City

319-337-3031, dst-ic.com Runner-up: Whitedog Import Auto Service

Most Trusted Plumber: Bea Day 537B Hwy 1 W, Iowa City

319-354-2814, beaday.com Great communication and attention to detail. — Brittany A. Runner-up: Hawkeye Sewer and Drain

Best Home Improvement Company: Martin Construction 1824 G St, Iowa City

319-248-0561, andrewmartinconstruction.com Runner-up: McDonough Structures

Most Trusted Electrician: John Gay, Copperhead Electric 1203 Friendly Ave, Iowa City

319-541-1693 John is an artist! — Brenda P. Runner-up: Shay Electric

Most Trusted Realtor: Phoebe Martin 506 E College St, Iowa City

319-541-8695, phoebemartinrealtor.com Honest, smart, knowledgeable and real. All great words to describe Phoebe. — Eleanor S. Amazing! Wonderful service in helping us find our first home. — Sarah U. Runner-up: Ricardo Rangel Jr. Caring and compassionate and wants what you want! Very helpful in the search for a new home. — Edward P. Easily the best realtor in town, took me around the city and helped me find the house of my dreams! — Carol M.

Most Trusted in Auto Sales: Toyota of Iowa City 1445 IA-1, Iowa City

319-351-1501, toyotaiowacity.com Runner-up: Billion Auto

Best Tattoo Artist: Anne Marsh, Iowa City Tattoo 393 E College St, Iowa City

319-499-5892, iowacitytattoo.com Anne is the actual best. I’ve gone to her with abstract ideas and she makes them come to life in the most perfect way! Thanks, Anne! — Abigail R. Talented, professional, great conversationalist and community-minded to boot. — Brooke D.H. Runner-up: Neon Dragon

Best Body Piercer: Release Body Modification 110 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-594-1965, releasebodypiercing.com Release is the place to go if you’re looking for high-quality jewelry and the highest-quality customer service. Steve is an artist as well as a professional. He walks you through the process step by step and ensures that you are taken care of. — Delany B. Runner-up: Iowa City Tattoo

Best Hair Salon: Honeybee Hair Parlor 755 S Gilbert St, Iowa City

319-338-5589, honeybeehairparlor.com JoAnn creates a warm and inviting environment where everyone is welcome. I’ve never felt more at home in a salon. — Eleanor S. Runner-up: HABA Salon They are very accommodating to my schedule and have their sanitizing game on point. They’re a little pricier but when I leave there I feel like a princess and I know I got my money’s worth. — D.T.

Best Nail Salon: Grace Nail and Spa 1301 S Gilbert Ste 3, Iowa City

319-351-1518, gracenailspaiowacity.com Runner-up: Elite Nails

Best Vet Clinic: Eastside Pet Clinic 811 S 1st Ave, Iowa City

319-354-4877, iowacityvet.com Runner-up: Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital They know their patients and the family. Personalized care and concern. Knowledgeable and trusted. — Dorea B.

Best Photographer/Videographer: StudioU Photography 1203 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

319-471-0101, studiouphotography.com Runner-up: Pilsen Photo Co-op

Best Wedding Venue: The Celebration Farm 4696 Robin Woods Ln NE, Iowa City

319-800-9212, thecelebrationfarm.com I’d get married there. Any takers? — Megz S. Lovely venue for large or small groups, indoors or outside! — Maria K. Runner-up: Rapid Creek Cidery Beautiful location and amazing dining experience. — Richard K.

Best Home Furnishing Store: Mad Modern 227 16th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

319-533-8162, facebook.com/MadModern [They] employ great people that truly care. — J.F. Runner-up: Dwell

Best Attorney/Law Firm: Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus, L.L.P. 120 E Washington St, Iowa City

319-337-9606, hmsblaw.com Runner-up: TIE! Shuttleworth & Ingersoll and PLC/Leff Law Firm

Best Daycare: Kirkwood School for Children 1107 Kirkwood Ct, Iowa City

319-337-2644, ks4cc.com Runner-up: Precious Moments Montessori

Best Roofing Company: Martinez Roofing 319-325-0649, martinezroofingia.com He has done several roofs for us and does an excellent job. — Stephanie W. Runner-up: Andino Construction

Best HVAC Company: Brandt Heating and Air Conditioning 2325 Heinz Rd, Iowa City

319-338-3637, brandtheating.com Runner-up: Colony Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Landscaper: Iowa City Landscaping 520 Hwy 1 W

319-337-8351, iowacitylandscaping.com Very helpful and always friendly. Good selection of trees. — Martha Y. Runner-up: Fiddlehead Gardens

Best Tobacco/Vape Shop: The Konnexion 106 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-321-6401, thekonnexion.com Runner-up: The HaZy Hideaway

Best Shoe Store: Iowa Running Company 1000 3rd St SE #2, Cedar Rapids

319-364-0641, iowarun.com Runner-up: Active Endeavors

Best Musical Instrument Store: West Music 1212 5th St, Coralville

319-351-2000, westmusic.com

1398 Twixt Town Rd, Marion

319-377-9100 Runner-up: Musician’s Pro Shop

Best Financial Planner/Tax Service: Kenneth J. Haldeman, CPA, PC — KJH Accounting & Tax Services 519 Highland Ave, Iowa City

319-354-7539, haldemancpa.com Runner-up: Taxes Plus

Best Insurance Agency: Don Naughton, Farmers Insurance 1110 N Dodge St, Iowa City

319-354-6541 Runner-up: Chad Burtch-State Farm Insurance

Best Jewelry Store: Herteen & Stocker Jewelers 101 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-338-4212, herteenandstockerjewelers.com Runner-up: Hands Jewelers

Best Pet Boarding/Grooming: Lucky Pawz 130 Stevens Dr, Iowa City

319-351-3647, luckypawz.com

975 238th St NE, North Liberty

319-626-7299 Runner-up: Hilltop Kennels

Best Bookstore: Prairie Lights Books 15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-337-2681, prairielights.com Their pandemic drop-off service has been a lifesaver. — Liz K. Runner-up: The Haunted Bookshop Love everything about that place — have a favorite chair, piano, ambience — and CATS! — Erika T.

Best Pest Control: D&R Pest Control 3591 Perch Dr SE A, Iowa City

319-354-1606, dandrpestcontrol.com Runner-up: Critter Control of Iowa City

Best Barber: The Men’s Room Hair & Beard Parlor 1052 Mount Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids

319-200-7777, facebook.com/MensRoomHairAndBeardParlor Runner-up: TIE! Honeybee Hair Parlor and HABA Salon

Best Hotel: The Graduate Iowa City 210 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-337-4058, graduatehotels.com/iowa-city Runner-up: The Hotel at Kirkwood

Best Appliance Store: Habitat for Humanity ReStore 2401 Scott Blvd SE, Iowa City

319-338-5687

350 6th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

319-294-1500 Runner-up: Appliance Barn

Best Bridal Boutique: Brides by Jessa 920 E 2nd Ave Ste 120, Coralville

319-400-4200, bridesbyjessa.com Runner-up: White Willow Bridal Boutique

Best Comic Book/Gaming Store: Daydream Comics 21 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

319-354-6632, daydreamcomics.com All the love for this place. Clean and well lit. Welcoming to new fans. If every town had a place like this, the comic book industry would be booming. — Ross M. Runner-up: Critical Hit Games I love this place, they raised my child. — Jordan S. Chance is a knowledgeable owner who will help you find exactly what you’re looking for. They also have awesome gaming events! — Mikala D.

Best Florist: Willow and Stock 207 N Linn St, Iowa City

319-338-1332, willowandstock.com Runner-up: Every Bloomin’ Thing

Best Flooring/Carpet Store: Randy’s Flooring 401 2nd St, Coralville

319-354-4344, randysflooring.com Runner-up: Sobaski Abbey Carpet & Floor

Best Garden Store: Iowa City Landscaping and Garden Center Runner-up: Earl May Garden Center

Best Record Store: Record Collector 116 S Linn St, Iowa City

319-337-5029, recordcollector.co Is there a place in Iowa City any more fun than Record Collector? — Stephanie W. Runner-up: Analog Vault Jeremy can turn you to some music you’ve never heard of, repair your turntable, and above all is a genuine dude that pours his love for music into his shop. — Chad C.

Best Toy Store: The Haunted Bookshop 219 N Gilbert St, Iowa City

319-337-2996, thehauntedbookshop.com Runner-up: The Hobby Corner

Best Store for Kids Books: Prairie Lights Books Runner-up: The Haunted Bookshop

Best House Cleaning Service: Oranges and Elbows orangesandelbows.com Runner-up: Brooke’s Cleaning Service

Best Antique Store: Artifacts Runner-up: The Crowded Closet

Best Auto Detailing/Car Wash: Johnny Boy’s Car Wash 1317 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids

319-365-3853, johnnyboyscarwashia.com Runner-up: Westport Touchless Auto Wash

Best Movers: Adamantine Spine Moving 319-519-4564, spinemoving.com Outstanding staff who flawlessly pack and move households without breaking a thing! — R.B. Runner-up: Two Men and a Truck

Best Locally Made Product: Bug Soother Based in Columbus Junction

simplysoothing.net When it’s gnatty outside, it’s the only option. — Jacob D.H. Runner-up: RAYGUN T-shirts









