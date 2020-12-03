Advertisement

Best of the CRANDIC 2020: Goods & Services

Posted on by Little Village

The results are in! Browse the winners of Little Village’s 2020 Best of the CRANDIC competition in the Goods & Services category, representing voters’ favorite businesses and service providers in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area.

Best New Business Opened in the Last Year: Thoma’s Meat Market

1331 Muscatine Ave, Iowa City
319-338-0780, thomameat.com

Great to have a meat market back in this spot, hope they can live up to the Seatons’ legacy. — Dan D.

Thoma’s quality and their prices are the best in town! I love their meats, but I constantly dream about their nacho cheese. — Krista B.

Runner-up: Anvil Meat Market

Best Retail Staff: Found + Formed

65 16th Ave SW, Cedar Rapids
319-438-2727, foundandformedshop.com

Found + Formed staff in 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

These ladies are amazing and so resilient. They’ve been able to thrive with all of the bad in the world right now and really bring bright smiles and great styles to the area. — Zoe W.

Runner-up: Crowded Closet

I appreciate that they have a little section dedicated to goods made by women from different countries. — D.T.

Best Vintage or Consignment Store: Artifacts

331 E Market St, Iowa City
319-358-9617, artifacts-iowacity.com

The staff at Artifacts stand in the doorway separating their old space to their new addition. November 2020. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

The only place around where you can buy a vintage cowboy shirt, a tacky polyester necktie, a handful of smutty paperbacks and a mid-century modern sofa sectional. You could spend all day there and only make it through a third of the collection. — Ross M.

I could spend days in a row looking at the book selection alone. This is truly a treasure trove. — Wendy V.

Runner-up: Crowded Closet

Great prices! Easy to find things on the floor. Spacious and well organized. Always fun to see the creative window display and mannequins dressed with classy gear that is donated to the store. — Martha Y.

Best Store for Gift Shopping: White Rabbit

112 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-358-9557, white-rabbit-shop.myshopify.com

One of dozens of quirky stickers on sale at White Rabbit. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village

You can count on being greeted with a friendly “hello” and plenty of space to shop without feeling stalked. — Geni H.

White Rabbit is the best place to get a weird gift for your weird friends and I love it so much. … I moved back to Iowa City after I realized White Rabbit was better than any of the stores in my old city. — Liz K.

There is always room for more feminist stickers. — Salome P.

Runner-up: Iowa Artisans Gallery

Best Store to Splurge on Yourself At: Revival

117 E College St, Iowa City
319-337-4511, revivaliowacity.com

Runner-up: Record Collector

Why yes, I do NEED that vintage copy of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. Don’t ask dumb questions. — Scott K.

Most Unique Shop: RAYGUN

132 E Washington St, Iowa City
319-337-4511, raygunsite.com
1028 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
319-200-4083

Runner-up: White Rabbit

Best Bank or Credit Union: Hills Bank and Trust

Locations throughout the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area
1-800-445-5725, hillsbank.com

Hills Bank in Iowa City, Feb. 15, 2018. — Matthew Steele/Little Village
Runner-up: Green State Credit Union

Most Trusted Mechanic: Dodge Street Tire

605 N Dodge St, Iowa City
319-337-3031, dst-ic.com

Brian Sekafetz at Dodge Street Tire. — Zak Neumann/Little Village
Runner-up: Whitedog Import Auto Service

Most Trusted Plumber: Bea Day

537B Hwy 1 W, Iowa City
319-354-2814, beaday.com

Great communication and attention to detail. — Brittany A.

Runner-up: Hawkeye Sewer and Drain

Best Home Improvement Company: Martin Construction

1824 G St, Iowa City
319-248-0561, andrewmartinconstruction.com

Runner-up: McDonough Structures

Most Trusted Electrician: John Gay, Copperhead Electric

1203 Friendly Ave, Iowa City
319-541-1693

John is an artist! — Brenda P.

Runner-up: Shay Electric

Most Trusted Realtor: Phoebe Martin

506 E College St, Iowa City
319-541-8695, phoebemartinrealtor.com

Honest, smart, knowledgeable and real. All great words to describe Phoebe. — Eleanor S.

Amazing! Wonderful service in helping us find our first home. — Sarah U.

Runner-up: Ricardo Rangel Jr.

Caring and compassionate and wants what you want! Very helpful in the search for a new home. — Edward P.

Easily the best realtor in town, took me around the city and helped me find the house of my dreams! — Carol M.

Most Trusted in Auto Sales: Toyota of Iowa City

1445 IA-1, Iowa City
319-351-1501, toyotaiowacity.com

Runner-up: Billion Auto

Best Tattoo Artist: Anne Marsh, Iowa City Tattoo

393 E College St, Iowa City
319-499-5892, iowacitytattoo.com

Anne Marsh tattooing at Iowa City Tattoo in 2018. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Marsh and her partner artists have instituted a COVID-19 protocol including temperature checks, full-time mask-wearing and reduced appointments. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Anne is the actual best. I’ve gone to her with abstract ideas and she makes them come to life in the most perfect way! Thanks, Anne! — Abigail R.

Talented, professional, great conversationalist and community-minded to boot. — Brooke D.H.

Runner-up: Neon Dragon

Best Body Piercer: Release Body Modification

110 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-594-1965, releasebodypiercing.com

Release is the place to go if you’re looking for high-quality jewelry and the highest-quality customer service. Steve is an artist as well as a professional. He walks you through the process step by step and ensures that you are taken care of. — Delany B.

Runner-up: Iowa City Tattoo

Best Hair Salon: Honeybee Hair Parlor

755 S Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-338-5589, honeybeehairparlor.com

JoAnn LS, stylist and owner of Honeybee Hair Parlor, in 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

JoAnn creates a warm and inviting environment where everyone is welcome. I’ve never felt more at home in a salon. — Eleanor S.

Runner-up: HABA Salon

They are very accommodating to my schedule and have their sanitizing game on point. They’re a little pricier but when I leave there I feel like a princess and I know I got my money’s worth. — D.T.

Best Nail Salon: Grace Nail and Spa

1301 S Gilbert Ste 3, Iowa City
319-351-1518, gracenailspaiowacity.com

Runner-up: Elite Nails

Best Vet Clinic: Eastside Pet Clinic

811 S 1st Ave, Iowa City
319-354-4877, iowacityvet.com

Eastside Pet Clinic, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village
Runner-up: Cedar Rapids Animal Hospital

They know their patients and the family. Personalized care and concern. Knowledgeable and trusted. — Dorea B.

Best Photographer/Videographer: StudioU Photography

1203 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
319-471-0101, studiouphotography.com

Runner-up: Pilsen Photo Co-op

Best Wedding Venue: The Celebration Farm

4696 Robin Woods Ln NE, Iowa City
319-800-9212, thecelebrationfarm.com

I’d get married there. Any takers? — Megz S.

Lovely venue for large or small groups, indoors or outside! — Maria K.

Runner-up: Rapid Creek Cidery

Beautiful location and amazing dining experience. — Richard K.

Best Home Furnishing Store: Mad Modern

227 16th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-533-8162, facebook.com/MadModern

[They] employ great people that truly care. — J.F.

Runner-up: Dwell

Best Attorney/Law Firm: Hayek, Moreland, Smith & Bergus, L.L.P.

120 E Washington St, Iowa City
319-337-9606, hmsblaw.com

Runner-up: TIE! Shuttleworth & Ingersoll and PLC/Leff Law Firm

Best Daycare: Kirkwood School for Children

1107 Kirkwood Ct, Iowa City
319-337-2644, ks4cc.com

Runner-up: Precious Moments Montessori

Best Roofing Company: Martinez Roofing

319-325-0649, martinezroofingia.com

He has done several roofs for us and does an excellent job. — Stephanie W.

Runner-up: Andino Construction

Best HVAC Company: Brandt Heating and Air Conditioning

2325 Heinz Rd, Iowa City
319-338-3637, brandtheating.com

Runner-up: Colony Heating and Air Conditioning

Best Landscaper: Iowa City Landscaping

520 Hwy 1 W
319-337-8351, iowacitylandscaping.com

Iowa City Landscaping — courtesy of Andy Swartzentruber, landscape designer

Very helpful and always friendly. Good selection of trees. — Martha Y.

Runner-up: Fiddlehead Gardens

Best Tobacco/Vape Shop: The Konnexion

106 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-321-6401, thekonnexion.com

Runner-up: The HaZy Hideaway

Best Shoe Store: Iowa Running Company

1000 3rd St SE #2, Cedar Rapids
319-364-0641, iowarun.com

Runner-up: Active Endeavors

Best Musical Instrument Store: West Music

1212 5th St, Coralville
319-351-2000, westmusic.com
1398 Twixt Town Rd, Marion
319-377-9100

West Music in Coralville, 1212 5th St. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
Runner-up: Musician’s Pro Shop

Best Financial Planner/Tax Service: Kenneth J. Haldeman, CPA, PC — KJH Accounting & Tax Services

519 Highland Ave, Iowa City
319-354-7539, haldemancpa.com

Runner-up: Taxes Plus

Best Insurance Agency: Don Naughton, Farmers Insurance

1110 N Dodge St, Iowa City
319-354-6541

Runner-up: Chad Burtch-State Farm Insurance

Best Jewelry Store: Herteen & Stocker Jewelers

101 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-338-4212, herteenandstockerjewelers.com

Runner-up: Hands Jewelers

Best Pet Boarding/Grooming: Lucky Pawz

130 Stevens Dr, Iowa City
319-351-3647, luckypawz.com
975 238th St NE, North Liberty
319-626-7299

Runner-up: Hilltop Kennels

Best Bookstore: Prairie Lights Books

15 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-337-2681, prairielights.com

Prairie Lights, Iowa City, 2008 — Ofer Sivan

Their pandemic drop-off service has been a lifesaver. — Liz K.

Runner-up: The Haunted Bookshop

Love everything about that place — have a favorite chair, piano, ambience — and CATS! — Erika T.

Best Pest Control: D&R Pest Control

3591 Perch Dr SE A, Iowa City
319-354-1606, dandrpestcontrol.com

Runner-up: Critter Control of Iowa City

Best Barber: The Men’s Room Hair & Beard Parlor

1052 Mount Vernon Rd SE, Cedar Rapids
319-200-7777, facebook.com/MensRoomHairAndBeardParlor

The Men’s Room, November 2020. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
Runner-up: TIE! Honeybee Hair Parlor and HABA Salon

Best Hotel: The Graduate Iowa City

210 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-337-4058, graduatehotels.com/iowa-city

Runner-up: The Hotel at Kirkwood

Best Appliance Store: Habitat for Humanity ReStore

2401 Scott Blvd SE, Iowa City
319-338-5687
350 6th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-294-1500

The Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity ReStore, November 2020. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
Runner-up: Appliance Barn

Best Bridal Boutique: Brides by Jessa

920 E 2nd Ave Ste 120, Coralville
319-400-4200, bridesbyjessa.com

Runner-up: White Willow Bridal Boutique

Best Comic Book/Gaming Store: Daydream Comics

21 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-354-6632, daydreamcomics.com

Photo by Britt Fowler
Daydreams owner Zach Power in 2016. — Britt Fowler/Little Village

All the love for this place. Clean and well lit. Welcoming to new fans. If every town had a place like this, the comic book industry would be booming. — Ross M.

Runner-up: Critical Hit Games

I love this place, they raised my child. — Jordan S.

Chance is a knowledgeable owner who will help you find exactly what you’re looking for. They also have awesome gaming events! — Mikala D.

Best Florist: Willow and Stock

207 N Linn St, Iowa City
319-338-1332, willowandstock.com

Runner-up: Every Bloomin’ Thing

Best Flooring/Carpet Store: Randy’s Flooring

401 2nd St, Coralville
319-354-4344, randysflooring.com

Runner-up: Sobaski Abbey Carpet & Floor

Best Garden Store: Iowa City Landscaping and Garden Center

Runner-up: Earl May Garden Center

Best Record Store: Record Collector

116 S Linn St, Iowa City
319-337-5029, recordcollector.co

The Record Collector in 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Is there a place in Iowa City any more fun than Record Collector? — Stephanie W.

Runner-up: Analog Vault

Jeremy can turn you to some music you’ve never heard of, repair your turntable, and above all is a genuine dude that pours his love for music into his shop. — Chad C.

Best Toy Store: The Haunted Bookshop

219 N Gilbert St, Iowa City
319-337-2996, thehauntedbookshop.com

Nierme, the Haunted Bookshop’s mildew-sniffing wonder, gets some well-deserved love from store owner Nialle Sylvan. — photo by Zak Neumann
Runner-up: The Hobby Corner

Best Store for Kids Books: Prairie Lights Books

Runner-up: The Haunted Bookshop

Best House Cleaning Service: Oranges and Elbows

orangesandelbows.com

Runner-up: Brooke’s Cleaning Service

Best Antique Store: Artifacts

Runner-up: The Crowded Closet

Best Auto Detailing/Car Wash: Johnny Boy’s Car Wash

1317 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids
319-365-3853, johnnyboyscarwashia.com

Johnny Boy’s Car Wash in Cedar Rapids, November 2020. — Jordan Sellergren/Little Village
Runner-up: Westport Touchless Auto Wash

Best Movers: Adamantine Spine Moving

319-519-4564, spinemoving.com

Outstanding staff who flawlessly pack and move households without breaking a thing! — R.B.

Runner-up: Two Men and a Truck

Best Locally Made Product: Bug Soother

Based in Columbus Junction
simplysoothing.net

When it’s gnatty outside, it’s the only option. — Jacob D.H.

Runner-up: RAYGUN T-shirts

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

