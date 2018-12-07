Best of the CRANDIC 2018: Community

TIE! Stacey Walker and Mazahir Salih

Q&A Between Stacey Walker and Mazahir Salih

WALKER: I often feel as if I have two constituencies: One is comprised of people or color and the other is the rest of the people in my district. It’s hard to explain to voters; people get really upset because they just don’t understand the obligation to a group of people who have traditionally been underrepresented at every level of government. Do you find yourself in a similar position? If so, how do you help voters understand your obligations to communities of color?

SALIH: Since I first ran, I said I represent all Iowa City regardless if you’re born in Iowa City or if you traveled the globe to get to Iowa City like me. That’s why I ran: to represent the people who are underrepresented. They are the people I’d been working with. I feel what they feel, I feel their suffering. Diversity on the council is really great, so we can represent different communities, and I think voters respect that.

SALIH: I’ve found it’s easier to get constituents to vote for you than to get three fellow council members to vote the same way as you on something. Do you experience this in the Board of Supervisors?

WALKER: I’ve been quite fortunate to have colleagues on the Board who are generally understanding of the policies and issues that I find important. My biggest battles have come from convincing other elected officials in municipal government to see the wisdom in supporting programs and initiatives that help the socially vulnerable.

WALKER: What are you doing for balance?

SALIH: Without the support of my family, I couldn’t do this. I feel they really respect my talents and encourage me to work, and understand when I need some time out. We’re really very organized so we can help each other out in the house, and make time for me to be a mom, be a wife and be a representative. I really try my best. But I’m also grateful I have children who do great at school and do well taking care of themselves.

SALIH: I sometimes feel people do not look at me like an elected official if they don’t know me. … They don’t look for a female or a person of color or someone wearing a scarf to be an elected official. As a male, maybe it would be different. I wonder if you experience that.

WALKER: I struggle with commanding the same respect that my peers in elected government receive as a natural courtesy. People often use my first name when addressing me, as opposed to using my title, even in our chambers. On topics that I’ve researched for years and have even been published on, I’m rarely afforded the title of subject matter expert. My ideas often need the validation of other white male elected officials before they receive popular support. This dynamic finds its roots in implicit bias, which is why we must continue to train ourselves to recognize when it is happening. It is the respectful thing to do and the right thing to do. We must continue to work through these issues in good faith. Our progress depends on our ability to recognize our shortcomings and our commitment to course correct.