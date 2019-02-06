An Instant Pot recipe* so easy, even you won’t screw it up







By the Condescending Cook**

This is where I tell you a personal story about my time in NOLA,*** how it profoundly changed my understanding of what living free truly meant, and where I mastered the alchemy of turning meaning and memory into nutrients and flavor.****

Now, this being an amateur***** cooking article, this second paragraph is reserved for some folksie yarn about how I run a household and how my absentee spouse, the volunteer firefighter/Bible teacher on an oil rig, is such a picky eater****** that “almost dern nuthin’” I make satisfies, yet they somehow find it in their hearts to inhale-eat the slop I prepare.******* Let’s assume you relate, and we’ve formed a kinship that will provide you with the confidence needed to follow simple instructions.

Author’s note: You’ll notice a large collection of addenda throughout the recipe. Don’t be nervous; this is to address frequently asked questions so you will have no need whatsoever to use the online comment forum that is regrettably standard these days.

Ingredients********

2 tbsp vegetable or olive oil

1 lb andouille********* sausage********** cut into thin slices

1 onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

3 stalks of celery, chopped

4-37 cloves of garlic, minced***********

1 lb dry red beans************

2-4 sprigs of thyme*************

1 tsp cayenne pepper, or to taste

1 tsp basil

1 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp dried sage

2 or 3 bay leaves**************

1 tsp salt, or to taste

1 tsp black pepper, or to taste***************

4 cups chicken broth

1 smoked ham shank****************

4 green onions, chopped

1/2 cup parsley or cilantro*****************, chopped

Cooked rice to serve

Instructions

Select “Saute” mode and give it 5 minutes to get hot.

Add oil and allow it to “shimmer” but not smoke.

Add sausage. Once browned, remove with a slotted spoon to a paper-towel-lined plate and set aside******************.

Add onion, bell pepper, celery and garlic. Stir until onion is translucent and somebody walks by and says, “What smells so good?”

Add all spices and stir to coat, about 30 seconds.

Deglaze the inner pot with a splash of broth, so there’s nothing stuck to the bottom.

Stir in remaining broth, bay leaves, red beans and ham shank.

Close the Instant Pot and pressure cook on “high” for 60 minutes.

Allow for a natural pressure release (NPR) and open the Instant Pot.

Remove the ham shank, chop into bite-sized pieces and set aside.

Remove 1 cup of beans, and mash with a fork. This will give you the desired creaminess. Wand mixer is ideal for the task if you’ve got one.

Stir in ham shank (sans bone), mashed beans and reserved andouille sausage to the inner pot.

Serve over rice. Garnish with green onions and parsley/cilantro.

Serve hot sauce on the side.

* “But I don’t have an Instant Pot, can I still—” No. You do not have the tools required. Click to another article, play with that. You can’t sit with us.

** “Oh, I know who wrote this.” Take this personal, I guess?

*** Don’t ever say it like that.

**** I won’t, it didn’t, I haven’t.

***** I have never been paid to cook; I like it too much.

****** A note on picky eaters: Get them out of your life. Cook whatever and however you like. They don’t like it, fine; they can have a piping cold bowl of cereal from the cabinet or go to that restaurant in downtown Iowa City where cereal is the specialty. Same goes for your sullen, dead-eyed children. Leave them in the deep of the woods.

******* Seriously, get a divorce.

******** “Here’s what I have in my cupboards: powdered milk, rock salt, several commemorative plush characters from the film Shark Tale, baking chocolate and the complete set of Homies figurines. What can I make with this?” An absolute mess of your life.

********* “EVERYONE KNOWS THAT U CAN ONLY GET REAL ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE IN THE FORGOTTEN CREOLE GRAVEYARDS OF LOUISIANA DURING THE BUCK MOON OF THE SEVENTH DAY OF THE SEVENTH MONTH AND IF U TRY TO CROSS STATE LINES THE OLD SWAMP WITCH’S CURSE TURNS IT INTO TRAIN SMOKE WRAPPED IN GATOR SKIN. THIS RECIPE IS HORRIBLE!” Which is why using a kielbasa is fine.

********** “How do I make this vegetarian? You are legally required to tell me.” Go to instantpotvegetarian.com.

*********** “This recipe is too vague, please specify amount, my wife is crying and my dinner guests are leaving.” Listen, I don’t know your life. I’m an 8-clove-minimum cooker, but do you, playboy.

************ “Ya’ll, this is SO dangerous, I have a friend and her cousin did not soak her beans for exactly 38 hours and she took one bite and her jaw exploded.” You lost me at “I have a friend.” But this is where the IP saves time and money: Red beans are like $2 a pound and the pressure cooker takes care of tedious soaking in an hour and a half while cooking.

************* Good luck figuring out what to do with the other 796 sprigs that come in the pack.

************** Warning: these suckers are like gotdamn razor blades. Remember all the urban legends about kids getting razors in their apples and popcorn balls while trick or treating? Bay leaves.

*************** “This is TOO SPICY to serve my clan, so I substituted three skinless chicken breasts for everything else on this list, cooked at 350 for 75 minutes and served with a garnish of ice cubes. Turned out perfect! New favorite dish, ya’ll!” Cool, I’m going to come to your house and feed you spiderwebs in your sleep.

**************** “Does this—” Nope, doesn’t mean pig knife.

***************** “Cilantro ruins everything.” No, Dave, your drinking ruins everything. The kids miss you.

****************** “Yeah, hi, I’m the vegetarian from earlier in the article and instantpotvegetarian.com doesn’t exist; please advise.” Shoot, maybe check the print magazine.

