Advertisement

Album Review: Elizabeth Moen — A Million Miles Away

Posted on by Alex Kramer

Mission Creek Festival: Hurray for the Riff Raff w/ Elizabeth Moen, Nadalands

Englert Theatre — Saturday, April 6 at 7 p.m.


Months after its initial release, I still feel my ear pleading for another listen of Elizabeth Moen’s third album, A Million Miles Away. While Moen has always possessed a certain sage sound, her junior album ups the stakes — her tone has matured in its cascading depths. She and her Gibson croon along, perfectly in sync. This album, more than others, feels purposefully unpolished. But resting where the tidiness and order could be is its heart. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Moen proves a point in A Million Miles Away, showcasing her musical prowess alongside her love for the fruits of her creation. Not only does she carry the emotional torch present in her earlier work, but this album burns with experimentation. Her passionate disposition allows her to pull out all the stops without any cloying remnants. This is especially evident in “Time Is a Shitty Friend,” which has moments of heavy blues and light psychedelia to it, and “Matilda” and “Planetarium,” which both possess a charming creativity and expansion of sound.

Advertisement

On “Best I Can Do,” her beautiful rasp delivers her plea to “let me love you” in the most beautiful way. We often overuse the word beautiful, leaving the real meaning by the wayside. But rest assured, I truly mean beautiful when I’m talking about how Moen roams through these verses.

When listening to Moen’s voice, there is pulchritude in her sad songs and melancholy in her optimistic instrumentals. It’s all mixed up in the most lovable way. A Million Miles Away masters an oxymoronic art of gleeful lament. Her’s is a sadness that wraps around tight and warm — right in its wrong sensation. It’s the comfort of Moen’s relatability. Her engaging presence felt during live performances is palpable throughout her latest album. Despite the album title, Moen feels closer than ever.


Category: Album Reviews
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 2-7, 2019
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

DVIP Presents

22nd Annual
Souper Bowl

Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel & Highlander Conference Center

Purchase Tickets

General admissions: $25
Volunteer/Student: $15

Join us on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in support of victims/survivors of intimate partner violence

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.