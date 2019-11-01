Advertisement

Album Review: Dan Padley — ‘Druthers’ (out Nov. 1)

Posted on by Kent Williams

Dan Padley (a member of Laranja and Elizabeth Moen’s band) is releasing a new EP of ambient guitar improvisations Nov. 1 to benefit the Emma Goldman Clinic.

Padley is not wedded to a specific style of music. With Elizabeth Moen, he meshes with her rootsy singer-songwriter style; with Laranja, he explores modern jazz. On Druthers he probes the possibilities of ambient guitar improvisation. There are echoes of Pat Metheny’s more spaced-out work, but as on his recent album Perfectly Whelmed, he is doing his own hard-to-pin-down thing.

Jazz may be the anchor of his work, but on Druthers, Padley explores tonalities closer to American folk music, with a dash of Indian raga. He uses finger-picking on the title track, connecting him with folk primitivists like John Fahey, but the elegant, meditative dreaminess is all his own. “Stubs” has a naive clockwork ostinato that recalls Raymond Scott’s Soothing Sounds for Baby.

Druthers seems almost too short, but that’s Padley’s way; he gives the music all the time it needs to set the mood and get to the point, but no loitering. It’s a show-biz cliché to “always leave them wanting more,” but in Padley’s case, I could definitely go for more of this.


Category: Album Reviews, Arts & Entertainment
Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Advertisement

Bag Sale Saturday, November 9

25% Off

Everything*

*artisans have been paid in full.

It’s our biggest sale of the year, and its only one day!

Find out more

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

Read More

Vote on or before November 5

Advertisement

VOTER’S GUIDE for the 2019 Johnson County Elections

Mark your calendar! Local elections for City Council and School Board on November 5, 2019. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn More

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS