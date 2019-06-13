You’ve cat to be kitten me: Get ready for FilmScene’s Caturday Film Fest right meow







Caturday Film Festival FilmScene — various showtimes

Starting June 13, the Caturday Film Fest will take over FilmScene, though most showings will take place on Saturday, June 15. Caturday films will be available individually at regular FilmScene prices, but the fest can be experienced entirely for $15, for those who can get their paws on a Caturday pass.

The festival proper on Saturday begins at 11:30 a.m. with Cats Rule, a compilation of short films shown at the New York Cat Film Festival, including three-minute puppet mockumentary Elvis Cat: The Stray Crooner and the 26-minute anchor film, Cat Nation: A Film About Japan’s Crazy Cat Culture. The films will feature no abuse, verbal or physical, toward the felines, but will merely look at the happy endings of cats in formerly troubling situations.

Following the philanthropic feature, Cat Rescuers, a celebration of those who work to find cats healthy and safe homes, will take the screen at 1 p.m. The documentary focuses on the half-million street cats living on the streets of New York City and some of the volunteers who work to take control of the devastating crisis, collecting the cats and making them healthy for new families or taking them back to their colonies. The effort to save these cats’ lives is a great sacrificed in these volunteers’ lives, but the film bares it all, showing the kind of dedication the critters are given.

The last film of on Saturday will be The Black Cat, featured as part of the FilmScene series Late Shift at the Grindhouse. The 1981 Italian horror film features a reinterpretation of the Edgar Allan Poe story of the same name. The creepy tale shows an investigation into a young couple’s mysterious death in an English village. A 3-minute-long film about cat rivalries, CATch 22, will start off the showing at 10 p.m.

Those who can’t spend Saturday at FilmScene for the festival will still be able to see the CatVideoFest, a compilation of the best cat videos from around the globe, which will have multiple showings. Clips include those from submissions, viral videos from the internet and music videos featuring our furry feline friends.

The Thursday, Saturday and Sunday morning showings (10 a.m.) are part of FilmScene’s Picture Show, which is free for children when they are accompanied by an adult (adult tickets are $5). It will also be shown on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. for FilmScene’s regular $8-10.50 ticket price (or included with the Caturday pass).