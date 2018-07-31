Your Village: What is happening at Myrtle Avenue and Riverside Drive?







Have a question about what’s going on in your community? Ask Little Village. Submit your questions through the Your Village feature on our homepage, or email us at editor@littlevillagemag.com.

Why will Myrtle Ave be closed from 8/1 to October? — Liz, Iowa City, via Facebook

“The Myrtle Avenue closure is in conjunction with some intersection improvements we’re doing at Myrtle and Riverside Drive,” Dave Panos, senior civil engineer for Iowa City, told Little Village. “It’s part of the larger Riverside Drive resurfacing project.”

The work at the intersection will include improvements to the utilities running beneath it, such as the storm sewer.

“We’re also adding a turn lane, and a new traffic signal,” Panos said.

Construction at the intersection is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of October.