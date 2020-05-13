White supremacist fliers distributed in Muscatine







88 Shares

Some residents of Muscatine woke up this morning to find adhesive-backed fliers from a white supremacist group on their lawns and driveways. The anti-immigrant messages were wrapped around rolled-up copies of Little Village magazine from June 2019.

This is the fifth time someone associated with the National Alliance has used copies of Little Village to distribute their racist and xenophobic propaganda. The same fliers were thrown onto lawns in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids in December, and in September and October they were left in neighborhoods in various parts of the Quad Cities area.

The fliers call for the expulsion of immigrants, because “They can’t make white babies.”

Advertisement

Three months before that, a different National Alliance flier, again wrapped around copies of Little Village, was thrown onto lawns in Iowa City’s Northside neighborhood. That same flier had already been distributed in the Wetherby Park neighborhood in January 2018, but that time it was wrapped around copies of Davenport-based River Cities’ Reader, a free monthly newspaper.

It should go without saying, but neither River Cities’ Reader nor Little Village has any connection to the National Alliance, beyond reporting on the hate group. But both are available for free, and add enough weight to allow single-page fliers to be easily tossed into people’s yards.

The National Alliance is a white supremacist group founded in West Virginia in 1970. Explicitly racist and anti-Semitic, it has repeatedly called for the elimination of both Jews and racial minorities in America, and the establishment of an all-white homeland.

In 2000, the Anti-Defamation League called the National Alliance “the most dangerous organized hate group” in the country. Two years later, the National Alliance’s leader died and the group rapidly fell apart. New leaders fought among themselves, and the membership dwindled. Currently, the group does little beyond selling white supremacist books and paraphernalia to its few remaining supporters. In September, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution described the National Alliance as “a mostly defunct white supremacist group with deeply anti-Semitic and anti-immigrant beliefs.”

But even though the National Alliance has largely collapsed, the spread of white supremacist and white nationalist propaganda has been on the rise in recent years.

A 2019 report by the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism documented a sharp increase in the distribution of white nationalist fliers, stickers, banners and posters during the previous year.

That trend has continued. In its annual report published in February, the Center on Extremism documented 2,713 incidents, an increase of 123 percent over a 12-month period.

Advertisement







88 Shares

Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com