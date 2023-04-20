Weekender Eastern Iowa! Neil Hamburger | David Sedaris | Early Girl | Squidhammer

What’s your favorite planet to live on? Trick question: We’ve only got the one! Currently. This Saturday’s the day to celebrate Earth Day on the UI Pentacrest with arts, crafts, exhibits, readings and more. That’s not all this weekend, though. For some laughs, David Sedaris hits the Englert and, ironically, you’ll find Neil Hamburger at Trumpet Blossom. You can also celebrate spring with Stravinsky at the Adler, go eco-friendly with Sunday Swaps at NewBo Marketplace or shred with Squidhammer at Wildwood. Top pick: Check out Early Girl’s celebration for the release of their debut EP, ‘Lovers Out to Pasture,’ at the James, with Die Mad and recent LV feature mars hojilla!
Brucemore Nooks and Crannies Tour
Apr 20 – 5:30pm
Get a peek behind the scenes of the famous Brucemore mansion!
University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art
Hervé Youmbi & Willie Cole: A Conversation
Apr 20 – 6:30pm
The first in a series of roundtable discussions between contemporary artists working in Africa and the United States.
CSPS Hall
Ellis Paul's 30th Anniversary Tour
Apr 20 – 7:00pm
Ellis Paul with Radoslav Lorkovic
Prairie Lights Books & Cafe
Timothy Donnelly & Christine Kwon
Apr 20 – 7:00pm
Please join us with poets Timothy Donnelly and Christine Kwon, who will read from their new poetry! Timothy Donnelly will read from his fourth collection of poems, Chariot.
The Ideal Social Hall
4/20 with KRIS LAGER | Glass Leaf Co | Evan Stock Band
Apr 20 – 7:00pm
It’s time to bring Kris Lager to The Ideal!! Celebrate 4/20 with the chillest dude of all.
Mirrorbox Theatre
Eddie and Dave
Apr 20 – 7:30pm
This comedy explores the question: what do you do when the person you need the most is the one who drives you crazy?
Coe College Sinclair Auditorium
Senior Thesis Exhibition
Apr 21 – 4:00pm
Join us in celebrating the Senior Art Thesis Exhibitions! Opening Reception Friday April 14 5-7pm
Gilded Pear Gallery
Reception: Spring Exhibitions | Murdza and Beckelman
Apr 21 – 5:00pm
Spring exhibitions: “Tell Me Everything,” canvas paintings by abstract artist Thérèse Murdza, and “Constellations,” signature mixed media paintings and sculptures by CR artist John Beckelman.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Sweetie & The Toothaches
Apr 21 – 7:00pm
Sweetie & The Toothaches featuring Chase Garrett
The Englert Theatre
David Sedaris
Apr 21 – 7:30pm
David Sedaris is one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers.
The James Theater
Early Girl EP Release Show w/ Mars Hojilla & DIE Mad
Apr 21 – 8:00pm
Come celebrate Early Girl’s debut release, “Lovers Out to Pasture!”
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Donny Townsend Headlines!
Apr 21 – 9:30pm
You may have seen him open for Mark Normand at the Englert, now catch him at Joystick! Joining him are AJ Grill and Andrew Cline!
Hickory Hill Park
Re-Rooting Towards Our Mother: Daily Earth Practices
Apr 22 – 10:30am
This earth day, you are invited to commune with our creature kin and turn towards the caring embrace of the natural world. Sliding scale fee.
Trowbridge Hall
Earth Day Open House
Apr 22 – 12:00pm
Community ● STEM ● Earth Celebration
The Pentacrest
Earth Everyday
Apr 22 – 1:00pm
Art • Community • Earth • Celebration
Adler Theatre
The Rite of Spring, Bolero & More
Apr 22 – 2:30pm
Igor Stravinsky’s landmark 1913 score stars as the inspiration for Courtney Lyon’s cutting-edge abstract ballet. Ballet Quad Cities’ Rite of Spring brings brings the art & athleticism of dance to life
The ArtiFactory
Dreamwell Theatre Presents: Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton
Apr 22 – 7:30pm
Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton is a psychological thriller twist on the classic detective story. It is a version of the play more commonly known as Gaslight—and the origin of the term ‘gaslighting’
Hancher Auditorium
Dos Santos and Ratboys
Apr 22 – 7:30pm
Ratboys is an American indie rock band from Chicago formed in 2010 by Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan.Dos Santos is performing everything from jazz-tinged psychedelia to dissonant cumbia.
Gabe's
Good Morning Midnight, MAAAZE, Haploid
Apr 22 – 8:00pm
Good Morning Midnight, MAAAZE and Haploid
NewBo City Market
Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market
Apr 23 – 11:00am
Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.
Wildwood BBQ & Saloon
Squidhammer w/ Cast In Fire
Apr 23 – 7:00pm
Squidhammer with Cast In Fire
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Neil Hamburger
Apr 24 – 7:00pm
“America’s Funnyman” Neil Hamburger has worked every imaginable stage, from New York’s Madison Square Garden, to a show in pitch black darkness at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest.
Album Review: Histo — ‘JGDC’
by Michael Roeder, Apr 14
A near-fatal lung infection gave multi-instrumentalist Donald Curtis a sense of urgency to follow his passions for music and form a band, the bio for Madison — Cedar Rapids band Histo reveals.
Photo Gallery: Mission Creek Festival 2023
by Sid Peterson, Apr 14
