Weekender Eastern Iowa! Neil Hamburger | David Sedaris | Early Girl | Squidhammer

What’s your favorite planet to live on? Trick question: We’ve only got the one! Currently. This Saturday’s the day to celebrate Earth Day on the UI Pentacrest with arts, crafts, exhibits, readings and more. That’s not all this weekend, though. For some laughs, David Sedaris hits the Englert and, ironically, you’ll find Neil Hamburger at Trumpet Blossom. You can also celebrate spring with Stravinsky at the Adler, go eco-friendly with Sunday Swaps at NewBo Marketplace or shred with Squidhammer at Wildwood. Top pick: Check out Early Girl’s celebration for the release of their debut EP, ‘Lovers Out to Pasture,’ at the James, with Die Mad and recent LV feature mars hojilla!