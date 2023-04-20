Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Neil Hamburger | David Sedaris | Early Girl | Squidhammer

Posted on by Little Village



THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
What’s your favorite planet to live on? Trick question: We’ve only got the one! Currently. This Saturday’s the day to celebrate Earth Day on the UI Pentacrest with arts, crafts, exhibits, readings and more. That’s not all this weekend, though. For some laughs, David Sedaris hits the Englert and, ironically, you’ll find Neil Hamburger at Trumpet Blossom. You can also celebrate spring with Stravinsky at the Adler, go eco-friendly with Sunday Swaps at NewBo Marketplace or shred with Squidhammer at Wildwood. Top pick: Check out Early Girl’s celebration for the release of their debut EP, ‘Lovers Out to Pasture,’ at the James, with Die Mad and recent LV feature mars hojilla!
Brucemore

Brucemore Nooks and Crannies Tour

Apr 20 – 5:30pm

Get a peek behind the scenes of the famous Brucemore mansion!


More info >>




University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art

Hervé Youmbi & Willie Cole: A Conversation

Apr 20 – 6:30pm

The first in a series of roundtable discussions between contemporary artists working in Africa and the United States.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Ellis Paul's 30th Anniversary Tour

Apr 20 – 7:00pm

Ellis Paul with Radoslav Lorkovic


More info >>




Prairie Lights Books & Cafe

Timothy Donnelly & Christine Kwon

Apr 20 – 7:00pm

Please join us with poets Timothy Donnelly and Christine Kwon, who will read from their new poetry! Timothy Donnelly will read from his fourth collection of poems, Chariot.


More info >>




The Ideal Social Hall

4/20 with KRIS LAGER | Glass Leaf Co | Evan Stock Band

Apr 20 – 7:00pm

It’s time to bring Kris Lager to The Ideal!! Celebrate 4/20 with the chillest dude of all.


More info >>




Mirrorbox Theatre

Eddie and Dave

Apr 20 – 7:30pm

This comedy explores the question: what do you do when the person you need the most is the one who drives you crazy?


More info >>




Coe College Sinclair Auditorium

Senior Thesis Exhibition

Apr 21 – 4:00pm

Join us in celebrating the Senior Art Thesis Exhibitions! Opening Reception Friday April 14 5-7pm


More info >>




Gilded Pear Gallery

Reception: Spring Exhibitions | Murdza and Beckelman

Apr 21 – 5:00pm

Spring exhibitions: “Tell Me Everything,” canvas paintings by abstract artist Thérèse Murdza, and “Constellations,” signature mixed media paintings and sculptures by CR artist John Beckelman.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Sweetie & The Toothaches

Apr 21 – 7:00pm

Sweetie & The Toothaches featuring Chase Garrett


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

David Sedaris

Apr 21 – 7:30pm

David Sedaris is one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers.


More info >>




The James Theater

Early Girl EP Release Show w/ Mars Hojilla & DIE Mad

Apr 21 – 8:00pm

Come celebrate Early Girl’s debut release, “Lovers Out to Pasture!”


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Donny Townsend Headlines!

Apr 21 – 9:30pm

You may have seen him open for Mark Normand at the Englert, now catch him at Joystick! Joining him are AJ Grill and Andrew Cline!


More info >>




Hickory Hill Park

Re-Rooting Towards Our Mother: Daily Earth Practices

Apr 22 – 10:30am

This earth day, you are invited to commune with our creature kin and turn towards the caring embrace of the natural world. Sliding scale fee.


More info >>




Trowbridge Hall

Earth Day Open House

Apr 22 – 12:00pm

Community ● STEM ● Earth Celebration


More info >>




The Pentacrest

Earth Everyday

Apr 22 – 1:00pm

Art • Community • Earth • Celebration


More info >>




Adler Theatre

The Rite of Spring, Bolero & More

Apr 22 – 2:30pm

Igor Stravinsky’s landmark 1913 score stars as the inspiration for Courtney Lyon’s cutting-edge abstract ballet. Ballet Quad Cities’ Rite of Spring brings brings the art & athleticism of dance to life


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

Dreamwell Theatre Presents: Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton

Apr 22 – 7:30pm

Angel Street, by Patrick Hamilton is a psychological thriller twist on the classic detective story. It is a version of the play more commonly known as Gaslight—and the origin of the term ‘gaslighting’


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Dos Santos and Ratboys

Apr 22 – 7:30pm

Ratboys is an American indie rock band from Chicago formed in 2010 by Julia Steiner and Dave Sagan.Dos Santos is performing everything from jazz-tinged psychedelia to dissonant cumbia.


More info >>




Gabe's

Good Morning Midnight, MAAAZE, Haploid

Apr 22 – 8:00pm

Good Morning Midnight, MAAAZE and Haploid


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Sunday Swaps at NewBo City Market

Apr 23 – 11:00am

Swaps are a sustainable and cost-effective way to shop for new-to-you items! Each week, Sunday Swaps will have a different theme of swap items.


More info >>




Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Squidhammer w/ Cast In Fire

Apr 23 – 7:00pm

Squidhammer with Cast In Fire


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Neil Hamburger

Apr 24 – 7:00pm

“America’s Funnyman” Neil Hamburger has worked every imaginable stage, from New York’s Madison Square Garden, to a show in pitch black darkness at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest.


More info >>

Album Review: Histo — ‘JGDC’

by Michael Roeder, Apr 14
A near-fatal lung infection gave multi-instrumentalist Donald Curtis a sense of urgency to follow his passions for music and form a band, the bio for Madison — Cedar Rapids band Histo reveals.




Photo Gallery: Mission Creek Festival 2023

by Sid Peterson, Apr 14
Mission Creek, the beloved three-day Iowa City festival focused on music and literature, returned on April 6-8 for its 18th year. Over 20 national and local music acts performed at various venues downtown across three days. The weekend saw performances by Cat Power, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Snail Mail, Kevin Morby, Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops, Mr. Softheart, Karen Meat and Extravision, among many others.