Photo Gallery: Mission Creek Festival 2023

Mission Creek, the beloved three-day Iowa City festival focused on music and literature, returned on April 6-8 for its 18th year. Over 20 national and local music acts performed at various venues downtown across three days. The weekend saw performances by Cat Power,
Black Belt Eagle Scout, Snail Mail, Kevin Morby, Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops, Mr. Softheart, Karen Meat and Extravision, among many others.
The festival’s
literary programming included a partnership with The Sun Magazine, a lit walk, readings, literary conversations and workshops, a small press fair, and the 6th annual I.C.E. C.R.E.A.M, a zine fair. Additionally, Michelle Zauner, author of Crying in H-Mart and lead vocalist of the indie band Japanese Breakfast, kicked off the festival at Hancher with a reading and Q&A.
Check out the photos below, courtesy of Little Village’s photographers Sid Peterson, Adria Carpenter and Tyler Erickson.
Michelle Zauner reads at Hancher Auditorium on Thursday, April 7, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
Black Belt Eagle Scout performs at Hancher Auditorium on Thursday, April 7, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
Cat Power performs at Hancher Auditorium on Thursday, April 7, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
Extravision performs at Riverside Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2023. — Tyler Erickson/Little Village.
Snail Mail’s guitars at the Englert Theatre seen on Friday, April 8, 2023. — Tyler Erickson/Little Village.
Snail Mail performs at the Englert Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2023. — Adria Carpenter/Little Village.
Snail Mail performs at the Englert Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2023. — Adria Carpenter/Little Village.
Mr. Softheart performs at Riverside Theatre on Friday, April 8, 2023. — Adria Carpenter/Little Village.
Water From Your Eyes performs at Gabe’s on Friday, April 8, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
The MCF Small Press & Literary Magazine Bookfair at the Chauncey on Saturday, April 9, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
I.C.E C.R.E.A.M at PS1 Close House on Saturday, April 9, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
The Heavy Heavy performs at Big Grove Brewery on Saturday, April 8, 2023. — Tyler Erickson/Little Village.
Karen Meat performs at Trumpet Blossom Cafe on Saturday, April 9, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
Karen Meat performs at Trumpet Blossom Cafe on Saturday, April 9, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.
Courtney Marie Andrews performs at the Englert Theatre on Saturday, April 8, 2023. — Tyler Erickson/Little Village.
Courtney Marie Andrews performs at the Englert Theatre on Saturday, April 8, 2023. — Tyler Erickson/Little Village.
Kevin Morby performs at the Englert Theatre on Saturday, April 9, 2023. — Sid Peterson/Little Village.