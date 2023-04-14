Photo Gallery: Mission Creek Festival 2023





Mission Creek, the beloved three-day Iowa City festival focused on music and literature, returned on April 6-8 for its 18th year. Over 20 national and local music acts performed at various venues downtown across three days. The weekend saw performances by Cat Power, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Snail Mail, Kevin Morby, Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops, Mr. Softheart, Karen Meat and Extravision, among many others.

The festival’s literary programming included a partnership with The Sun Magazine, a lit walk, readings, literary conversations and workshops, a small press fair, and the 6th annual I.C.E. C.R.E.A.M, a zine fair. Additionally, Michelle Zauner, author of Crying in H-Mart and lead vocalist of the indie band Japanese Breakfast, kicked off the festival at Hancher with a reading and Q&A.

Check out the photos below, courtesy of Little Village’s photographers Sid Peterson, Adria Carpenter and Tyler Erickson.