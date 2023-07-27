Weekender Eastern Iowa! Harmony Fest | James Tutson | Everybody | Graduate Sessions

In the immortal words of Santana, it feels like we’re “seven inches from the midday sun” this weekend! If you’re a heat-lover, bask in that warm glow at Harmony Fest—yoga, meditation, sound healing and more await. Or try out SUP Yoga at Prairie Park Fishery and get some splash in your stretch. More of the type to scuttle inside when the mercury climbs? Head over to FilmScene and watch the 2019 recording of the one-woman show that spawned the Phoebe Waller-Bridge megahit ‘Fleabag,’ check out the newest scene in town at the Black Angel Restaurant and Bar with a performance by James Tutson or just rock out at Gabe’s with a pile of local musicians. Top pick: the Art Market at the James Theatre! Paintings, zines, jewelry and more provide the perfect ways to decorate your (hopefully air-conditioned) home and self.
Midwest rapper Nur-D uses his powers for good, drawing wisdom from Fred Hampton, D&D and body positivity
by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 24
After spending the past five years leveling up in Minneapolis, Matt Allen is rolling for initiative.
“The Rolling Initiative Tour is my first ever me-headlining, like, I’m-the-guy tour,” said Allen, a hip-hop artist hailing from Minnesota who performs as Nur-D, a month before his debut tour kicked off.
Album Review: Sam Locke Ward — ‘Thrift Store Gtr Gold’
by Loren Thatcher, Jul 25
“Everything that they ever warned us about, all the sad things, all the bad things, all of those things, they are coming. They are all coming to pass.” So singeth Samuel Locke Ward, master of minimalism, grim jester and bard of Iowa in the unhinged 2020s.