Weekender Eastern Iowa! Harmony Fest | James Tutson | Everybody | Graduate Sessions

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
In the immortal words of Santana, it feels like we’re “seven inches from the midday sun” this weekend! If you’re a heat-lover, bask in that warm glow at Harmony Fest—yoga, meditation, sound healing and more await. Or try out SUP Yoga at Prairie Park Fishery and get some splash in your stretch. More of the type to scuttle inside when the mercury climbs? Head over to FilmScene and watch the 2019 recording of the one-woman show that spawned the Phoebe Waller-Bridge megahit ‘Fleabag,’ check out the newest scene in town at the Black Angel Restaurant and Bar with a performance by James Tutson or just rock out at Gabe’s with a pile of local musicians. Top pick: the Art Market at the James Theatre! Paintings, zines, jewelry and more provide the perfect ways to decorate your (hopefully air-conditioned) home and self.
Wilson's Orchard & Farm

Thursday Night Farm Sessions

Jul 27 – 6:30pm

Open Mic Hosted by J. Knight


Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

Chayce Beckham with Jaden Decker at Wildwood

Jul 27 – 7:00pm

People see themselves in Beckham. He is an authentic voice for a working-class generation.


Graduate Iowa City

Graduate Sessions: Blake Shaw Quartet

Jul 27 – 7:00pm

Join us every second and fourth Thursday for live jazz music from the Blake Shaw Quartet at Graduate Food Hall at Graduate Iowa City.


Riverside Theatre

Riverside Presents: Everybody

Jul 27 – 7:30pm

Riverside invites you to their final production of the 22/23 season, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins hilarious and moving adaptation, Everybody!


Brucemore

Music in the Courtyard: Hope and Other Foolish Things

Jul 28 – 7:30pm

Join Daren Barker, Lacie De Souza, and Layton White for a musical evening all about staying positive in the modern age and reveling in all the good things.


The Lucky Cat Comedy & Events

Comedy: Finals – Funniest Person in Iowa 2023

Jul 28 – 8:00pm

The Funniest Person in Iowa Contest is BACK this July! Watch the best comics in Iowa compete for the title of Funniest Person in Iowa.


Elray's Live & Dive

Super Nash Bros – Elray's Live & Dive – Iowa City

Jul 28 – 10:00pm

Don’t miss this amazingly fun band during their 3 night stand at Elray’s!


Czech Village Cedar Rapids

Harmony Festival

Jul 29 – Jul 30 –

Harmony Festival is an inclusive, curated experience of whole-self wellbeing.


The James Theater

Art Market

Jul 29 – 9:00am

In the Market for Art? The James has just the thing for you! Explore vendor booths ranging from painting to zines to hand crafted jewelry.


Gabe's

UV Sunrise, Soup Riot, The Mannequins, Kobe Williams & The Fantasy

Jul 29 – 8:00pm

Ultraviolet Sunrise
Soup Riot
The Mannequins
Kobe Williams & The Fantasy


xBk Live

Traffic Death / Glass Ox / Animals on LSD / Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops

Jul 29 – 8:00pm

xBk presents Traffic Death, Glass Ox, Animals on LSD, Greg Wheeler & The Poly Mall Cops.


The Black Angel Restaurant and Bar

James Tutson

Jul 29 – 9:00pm

James Tutson is a singer-songwriter steadily becoming one of the most well known musicians in the area due to his unique style of combination of southern soul and rhythm & blues.


FilmScene—Chauncey

National Theatre Live: FLEABAG

Jul 30 – 1:00pm

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Killing Eve) and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.


Koru Berry Farm

Bluegrass Under The Summer Sky

Jul 30 – 4:00pm

The Iowa Theatre Artists Company (ITAC) will produce the second annual “Bluegrass – Under The Summer Sky” in the Amana Colonies.


Gabe's

Good Morning Midnight, Hayes Nobles, and Camp Regret at Gabe's

Jul 30 – 7:00pm

Good Morning Midnight (Iowa City)
Hayes Nobles (Galena to Spokane on tour!)
Camp Regret (QC ex Ice Hockey, Meth & Goats, Lzr Mtn)


Wildwood BBQ & Saloon

(hed) p.e. at Wildwood

Jul 30 – 7:00pm

p.e.
w/ NonGrata, OverThrow, ResurrectioN MarY & ATM
at Wildwood
6pm Doors
All Ages
$20 adv


Book Review: ‘On Becoming an American Writer’ by James Alan McPherson, ed. by Anthony Walton

by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 27
I am constantly amazed by how long I was in Iowa City without really hearing about James Alan McPherson.




Midwest rapper Nur-D uses his powers for good, drawing wisdom from Fred Hampton, D&D and body positivity

by Isaac Hamlet, Jul 24
After spending the past five years leveling up in Minneapolis, Matt Allen is rolling for initiative.
“The Rolling Initiative Tour is my first ever me-headlining, like, I’m-the-guy tour,” said Allen, a hip-hop artist hailing from Minnesota who performs as Nur-D, a month before his debut tour kicked off.




Album Review: Sam Locke Ward — ‘Thrift Store Gtr Gold’

by Loren Thatcher, Jul 25
“Everything that they ever warned us about, all the sad things, all the bad things, all of those things, they are coming. They are all coming to pass.” So singeth Samuel Locke Ward, master of minimalism, grim jester and bard of Iowa in the unhinged 2020s.