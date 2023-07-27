Weekender Eastern Iowa! Harmony Fest | James Tutson | Everybody | Graduate Sessions

In the immortal words of Santana, it feels like we’re “seven inches from the midday sun” this weekend! If you’re a heat-lover, bask in that warm glow at Harmony Fest—yoga, meditation, sound healing and more await. Or try out SUP Yoga at Prairie Park Fishery and get some splash in your stretch. More of the type to scuttle inside when the mercury climbs? Head over to FilmScene and watch the 2019 recording of the one-woman show that spawned the Phoebe Waller-Bridge megahit ‘Fleabag,’ check out the newest scene in town at the Black Angel Restaurant and Bar with a performance by James Tutson or just rock out at Gabe’s with a pile of local musicians. Top pick: the Art Market at the James Theatre! Paintings, zines, jewelry and more provide the perfect ways to decorate your (hopefully air-conditioned) home and self.