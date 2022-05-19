Weekender Central Iowa! Des Moines Metro Opera, Vegan Summer Market, Des Moines Con

Alexander Maksik’s new novel The Long Corner (Europa Editions) — out May 17, the fourth release from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop grad — skillfully explores the intersections of capitalism and dictatorship, cliché and originality, art and life.

Momentum. The impetus gained by a moving object. Kelsey Kleinow does not lead a static life — she lives the life of the art studio she runs: Momentum. Her life and her mission are on the move.

In the front room of her West Des Moines home, violinist and composer Geneviève Salamone writes, produces, records, mixes and masters original music. And while the space looks almost like an ordinary front room, it’s far from it.

Get your geek on with the newest con to hit the Midwest! Des Moines Con is a celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, games, and all things nerdy! Ft. Kel Mitchell, Will Friedle & more.

Mason Jennings was born on the Island of Hawaii, but at an early age his family moved to the opposite of tropical, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At 13, he started playing guitar and writing songs.

Get your geek on, celebrate resilience, welcome back the vegan summer market and above all, don’t throw away your shot this weekend! Top pick? Travel to Coon Rapids (shuttle available) for a program from the Des Moines Metro Opera that includes a teaser for their upcoming world premiere of ‘A Thousand Acres.’

