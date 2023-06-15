Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Cupcakke | Juneteenth Neighbor’s Day | Larry June

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
There’s many reasons to get out and enjoy the sun this weekend. San Francisco’s Larry June will bring Bay Area vibes to Wooly’s and Chicago’s Cupcakke will make for a fun night at xBk. But concerts aren’t the only fun to choose from. Art week begins their week-long jubilee with work from b. Robert Moore at the Moberg Gallery that will provoke thought around Black diaspora. So will Iowa Juneteenth Neighbor’s Day Celebration through the celebration Black culture. Also check out Sports Mania if you’re feeling competitive, catch more art from artists Jill Wells and Cameron Gray, or laugh until your stomach hurts at a comedy show at TeeHee’s. Top pick: Larry June! Big artists don’t come to Des Moines often, so getting to see an artist that’s in rotation will be an experience you don’t want to miss.
Des Moines Art Center

Welcome Celebration for Dr. Kelly Baum

Jun 15 – 5:00pm

Join the Art Center as we welcome Kelly Baum, our new John and Mary Pappajohn Director, at an open house reception!


More info >>




Wooly's

Larry June

Jun 15 – 7:00pm

Larry Eugene Hendricks III is an American rapper from San Francisco, California.


More info >>




Stoner Studio Theater

In The Upper Room

Jun 15 – 7:30pm

In The Upper Room is an upbeat and groovy story showcasing a tight-knit Black family in the 70’s.


More info >>




xBk Live

CupcakKe

Jun 15 – 8:00pm

xBk presents CupcakKe with Zed Kenzo and DJ DRiPSweat Thursday, June 15th, 2023.


More info >>




Des Moines neighborhoods

Art Week Des Moines 2023

Jun 16 – Jun 22 – All day

The ninth annual artist-led celebration of local art in Des Moines offers 30 free neighborhood events over 7 days.


More info >>




Hoyt Sherman Place

AIDS Quilt Display

Jun 16 – 4:00pm

Join Capital City Pride and Hoyt Sherman Place for the AIDS Quilt display on June 16 and 17 at Hoyt Sherman Place.


More info >>




Columbus Park

Columbus Park Art Festival

Jun 16 – 5:00pm

Art Week kicks off in Columbus Park with Siricasso Garcia producing a party in the park with a live Dj, food, local art vendors, jumping castles and more!


More info >>




Moberg Gallery

Opening Reception | b. Robert Moore

Jun 16 – 5:00pm

For this retrospective, Field of Dreams: Out the Mud (Retrospective), its showing is moved from L.A. to The Heartland, where b. Robert Moore grew up and still resides and works.


More info >>




Downtown Pedestrian Mall

Juneteenth Celebration

Jun 16 – 6:30pm

Isaac Jordan is a Black queer singer from Iowa, now hailing in Minneapolis. Isaac’s dance, pop/funk driven sound is woven in his recent album Lotus.


More info >>




Wooly's

Tyler Booth

Jun 16 – 7:00pm

Often in country music, artists leave their small hometowns with big stories to tell — in singer-songwriter Tyler Booth’s case, those stories are his very own.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Kickoff Show | Juneteenth Comedy Jam

Jun 16 – 7:00pm

I am excited to announce that the next installment of the Annual Juneteenth Comedy Jam is coming soon!


More info >>




The Garden

The Power Show: A Juneteenth Celebration

Jun 16 – 8:00pm

Join Empress Alexandra celebrate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. All performers are welcome!!!


More info >>




xBk Live

Pride Punk Show Featuring Odd Pets

Jun 16 – 8:00pm

QueerCore presents drag, live music, & dancing!


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Ladies Night | Juneteenth Comedy Jam

Jun 16 – 9:30pm

I am excited to announce that the next installment of the Annual Juneteenth Comedy Jam is coming soon!


More info >>




Western Gateway Park

Iowa Juneteenth Neighbor's Day Celebration

Jun 17 – 12:00pm

A day of community celebration!


More info >>




xBk Live

DSM Art Week (Fellow Jill Wells + Cameron Gray)

Jun 17 – 12:00pm

Immersive Black Cinema + Art


More info >>




Franklin Avenue Library

Fairy Tales From the Fringe

Jun 17 – 2:00pm

Get a sneak-peek of Bartók’s haunting and cinematic one-act opera.


More info >>




The District at Prairie Trail

Juneteenth

Jun 17 – 4:00pm

Juneteenth is a celebration of American history.


More info >>




Teehee's Comedy Club

Grand Finale | Juneteenth Comedy Jam

Jun 17 – 9:30pm

Late Saturday night, the Grand Finale showcase for JCJ won’t be leaving anything on the table with this line up.


More info >>




Valley West Mall

Drive In Movie Night

Jun 19 – 6:00pm

Join us for the Iowa Juneteenth Observance Drive-In Movie Night.


More info >>

Five questions with Iowa Juneteenth T-Shirt Contest winner, Jaemal Sullivan

by Courtney Guein, Jun 13
A man with more skills than he can account for pushed himself to the next level by entering the new Iowa Juneteenth T-Shirt Contest. Jaemal Sullivan didn’t know if he had a chance to come out on top, but it surely felt good when he did.
Sullivan’s winning design, a Black power fist emblazoned with pan-African colors and the phrase “Free to be. Free to be.” below it, will be used as the official shirt for the festivities hosted by the nonprofit Iowa Juneteenth Observance this year.




Marty Stuart talks about his Fabulous Superlatives, decades of music-making and touring with Chris Stapleton in advance of Des Moines show

by Don McLeese, Jun 14
Having pulled the highest attendance at the Iowa State Fair of any modern Grandstand concert, Chris Stapleton has already conquered the state of Iowa. As he arrives again at Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena on June 22 though, audiences would be remiss not to pay special attention to one of his openers, Marty Stuart.
Not only is Stuart a veteran member of the Grand Ole Opry and an inductee in the Country Music Hall of Fame, but the band he leads is impressive to boot.