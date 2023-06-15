Weekender Central Iowa! Cupcakke | Juneteenth Neighbor’s Day | Larry June

There’s many reasons to get out and enjoy the sun this weekend. San Francisco’s Larry June will bring Bay Area vibes to Wooly’s and Chicago’s Cupcakke will make for a fun night at xBk. But concerts aren’t the only fun to choose from. Art week begins their week-long jubilee with work from b. Robert Moore at the Moberg Gallery that will provoke thought around Black diaspora. So will Iowa Juneteenth Neighbor’s Day Celebration through the celebration Black culture. Also check out Sports Mania if you’re feeling competitive, catch more art from artists Jill Wells and Cameron Gray, or laugh until your stomach hurts at a comedy show at TeeHee’s. Top pick: Larry June! Big artists don’t come to Des Moines often, so getting to see an artist that’s in rotation will be an experience you don’t want to miss.