Weekender Central Iowa! Cupcakke | Juneteenth Neighbor’s Day | Larry June

There’s many reasons to get out and enjoy the sun this weekend. San Francisco’s Larry June will bring Bay Area vibes to Wooly’s and Chicago’s Cupcakke will make for a fun night at xBk. But concerts aren’t the only fun to choose from. Art week begins their week-long jubilee with work from b. Robert Moore at the Moberg Gallery that will provoke thought around Black diaspora. So will Iowa Juneteenth Neighbor’s Day Celebration through the celebration Black culture. Also check out Sports Mania if you’re feeling competitive, catch more art from artists Jill Wells and Cameron Gray, or laugh until your stomach hurts at a comedy show at TeeHee’s. Top pick: Larry June! Big artists don’t come to Des Moines often, so getting to see an artist that’s in rotation will be an experience you don’t want to miss.
Welcome Celebration for Dr. Kelly Baum
Jun 15 – 5:00pm
Join the Art Center as we welcome Kelly Baum, our new John and Mary Pappajohn Director, at an open house reception!
Five questions with Iowa Juneteenth T-Shirt Contest winner, Jaemal Sullivan
by Courtney Guein, Jun 13
A man with more skills than he can account for pushed himself to the next level by entering the new Iowa Juneteenth T-Shirt Contest. Jaemal Sullivan didn’t know if he had a chance to come out on top, but it surely felt good when he did.
Sullivan’s winning design, a Black power fist emblazoned with pan-African colors and the phrase “Free to be. Free to be.” below it, will be used as the official shirt for the festivities hosted by the nonprofit Iowa Juneteenth Observance this year.
Marty Stuart talks about his Fabulous Superlatives, decades of music-making and touring with Chris Stapleton in advance of Des Moines show
by Don McLeese, Jun 14
Having pulled the highest attendance at the Iowa State Fair of any modern Grandstand concert, Chris Stapleton has already conquered the state of Iowa. As he arrives again at Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena on June 22 though, audiences would be remiss not to pay special attention to one of his openers, Marty Stuart.