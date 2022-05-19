Weekender Eastern Iowa! Iowa Pop Art Festival, ICDD 10th Anniversary, Janis Ian

It’s a weekend of celebration, kicking off with the 10th anniversary of the Iowa City Downtown District and rounding out with the Iowa City stop of folk legend Janis Ian’s final tour. In between, there’s theater, film and art galore! Top pick: the Iowa Pop Art Festival on Saturday in Cedar Rapids. Don’t miss the fun!
The Weekender is sponsored by:
Chauncey Swan Park
ICDD 10-Year Celebration Event
May 19 – 5:00pm
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Pride at FilmScene: Temblores
May 19 – 6:30pm
The coming out of an evangelical father shatters his family, his community and uncovers a profoundly repressive society.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Science on Screen: Double Indemnity
May 19 – 7:00pm
Science on Screen: Double Indemnity at FilmScene.
More info >>
Brucemore
For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday
May 19 – 7:30pm
TCR and Brucemore Present For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Live and Outdoors at Brucemore’s Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater.
More info >>
Theatre Cedar Rapids
Mirrorbox Theatre: Private
May 19 – 7:30pm
PRIVATE is a funny and gripping near-future morality tale about a couple grappling with what they’re willing to share – especially with each other.
More info >>
Riverside Theatre
The Complete Works of Jane Austen: Abridged
May 19 – 7:30pm
A fun, funny, and fast-paced romp through the masterpieces of Jane Austen. Three nimble actors take on all of Austen’s beloved heroines, friends, and love interests—and her incisive social satire.
More info >>
Bike Library
Mariachi & Bike Drive
May 20 – 5:30pm
Join for the annual tradition of mariachi in May in celebration of Bike Month.
More info >>
Mercer Park
Distillations
May 20 – 6:00pm
Distillations is a thirty-minute foray into the ground state of the juggling universe.
More info >>
The ArtiFactory
One Act Showcase
May 20 – 7:00pm
Showcase of three works — Do-Gooders written by Jessica Moss, VENUS and Adonis written by Brigid Martin and Lady Balls written by Allison Fradkin.
More info >>
City Square Park
Marion Arts Festival
May 21 – 9:00am
The free and family-friendly Marion Arts Festival returns to City Square Park with an All-Star lineup of artists to celebrate the festival’s 30th annual event!
More info >>
City Square Park
Swamp Fox Bookstore Author Fair
May 21 – 9:00am
Join us during the Marion Arts Festival for an Author Fair outside Swamp Fox Bookstore at 809 6th Avenue.
More info >>
NewBo City Market
Iowa Pop Art Festival
May 21 – 10:00am
The greatest lineup of artists ever assembled includes more than 80 creatives, ALL FROM IOWA, sprawled across the NewBo and Czech Village neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids.
More info >>
Cangleska Wakan
Field Marks
May 21 – 5:00pm
Field Marks: A celebration of youth environmental writing presented by the Iowa Youth Writing Project.
More info >>
Riverside Festival Stage
Be An Instrument for Change: Inside Out Reentry Community Spring Concert
May 21 – 5:00pm
Concert to benefit people returning to our area after incarceration. To promote awareness of the many challenges people face on their return and to our area after incarceration.
More info >>
Zion Lutheran Church
Guitar Festival: IARGUS 2022 Grand Gala
May 21 – 7:00pm
The Grand Finale of the Guitar Festival with all participants, including the celebrated Romani (“Gypsy”) virtuoso Vadim Kolpakov
More info >>
St. Andrew Presbyterian Church
Singing For Our Lives
May 21 – 7:30pm
Join The Quire of Eastern Iowa for their spring concert, Singing For Our Lives, a reflection on identity, liberation, justice and the joy of community. Free; reservations available.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Valerie June w/Chastity Brown
May 21 – 7:30pm
The follow-up to her widely adored The Order of Time, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers is a potent catalyst for that kind of magic.
More info >>
Napoleon Park
Free Movie Series: Field of Dreams
May 21 – 8:45pm
Time to kick off SOA’s 2022 Free Movie Series. Join us for this FREE event in partnership with Iowa City Parks & Rec.
More info >>
FilmScene—Chauncey
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
May 21 – 9:45pm
Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 35 mm at FilmScene.
More info >>
Big Grove Brewery & Taproom
Free Vinyl Market
May 22 – 12:00pm
Big Grove Brewery is excited to host its next vinyl market! Join us for free — but of course, the records are for sale.
More info >>
Prairie Lights Bookstore
Melissa Febos w/Donika Kelly
May 22 – 3:00pm
Please join us for a reading and conversation with Melissa Febos to celebrate the paperback release of her book Girlhood.
More info >>
The Englert Theatre
Janis Ian
May 22 – 7:30pm
Janis Ian – Last Tour: Celebrating Our Years Together at the Englert.
More info >>
Book Review: ‘The Long Corner’ by Alexander Maksik
by Lily DeTaeye, May 16
Alexander Maksik’s new novel
The Long Corner (Europa Editions) — out May 17, the fourth release from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop grad — skillfully explores the intersections of capitalism and dictatorship, cliché and originality, art and life.
Book Review: ‘Bach and the Blues’ by Gary Kelley
by Genevieve Trainor, May 16
The third week of November, 1936. Thanks to a brief story on National Public Radio, illustrator Gary Kelley learned the odd synchronicity of that moment, and decided to spin it into a graphic novel, his second, following
2021’s Moon of the Snow Blind
.
Crackling connections take center stage in Mirrorbox Theatre’s ‘Private’
by Laura Johnson, May 18
Do you ever stop to consider the connections between personal life, social media, employment and the world at-large? Mirrobox Theatre takes on these connections and more in the Iowa premiere of Private by Mona Pirnot, which opened last Thursday night and runs through May 22.
The mystifying charms of ‘The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged’ at Riverside Theatre
by Sarah Schreiner, May 19
Why did I volunteer to review
The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged? Well, maybe I was ready to have my assumptions challenged.
Ladies and gentlemen, they were challenged.
Pop will eat Cedar Rapids? The Iowa Pop Art Festival returns this weekend
by Andrea Truitt, May 19
Everyday. Ordinary. Bright. Bold. Nondescript. Flashy. Unassuming. Pop: It’s all of those things, and that’s what makes it brilliant. Happening on Saturday May 21 at 10 a.m., the
Iowa Pop Art Festival
is spread around multiple locations in Cedar Rapids, including CSPS Hall, NewBo City Market and participating shops in the district.
