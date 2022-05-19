Advertisement

Weekender Eastern Iowa! Iowa Pop Art Festival, ICDD 10th Anniversary, Janis Ian

THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
It’s a weekend of celebration, kicking off with the 10th anniversary of the Iowa City Downtown District and rounding out with the Iowa City stop of folk legend Janis Ian’s final tour. In between, there’s theater, film and art galore! Top pick: the Iowa Pop Art Festival on Saturday in Cedar Rapids. Don’t miss the fun!
Chauncey Swan Park

ICDD 10-Year Celebration Event

May 19 – 5:00pm


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Pride at FilmScene: Temblores

May 19 – 6:30pm

The coming out of an evangelical father shatters his family, his community and uncovers a profoundly repressive society.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Science on Screen: Double Indemnity

May 19 – 7:00pm

Science on Screen: Double Indemnity at FilmScene.


More info >>




Brucemore

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday

May 19 – 7:30pm

TCR and Brucemore Present For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday. Live and Outdoors at Brucemore’s Peggy Boyle Whitworth Amphitheater.


More info >>




Theatre Cedar Rapids

Mirrorbox Theatre: Private

May 19 – 7:30pm

PRIVATE is a funny and gripping near-future morality tale about a couple grappling with what they’re willing to share – especially with each other.


More info >>




Riverside Theatre

The Complete Works of Jane Austen: Abridged

May 19 – 7:30pm

A fun, funny, and fast-paced romp through the masterpieces of Jane Austen. Three nimble actors take on all of Austen’s beloved heroines, friends, and love interests—and her incisive social satire.


More info >>




Bike Library

Mariachi & Bike Drive

May 20 – 5:30pm

Join for the annual tradition of mariachi in May in celebration of Bike Month.


More info >>




Mercer Park

Distillations

May 20 – 6:00pm

Distillations is a thirty-minute foray into the ground state of the juggling universe.


More info >>




The ArtiFactory

One Act Showcase

May 20 – 7:00pm

Showcase of three works — Do-Gooders written by Jessica Moss, VENUS and Adonis written by Brigid Martin and Lady Balls written by Allison Fradkin.


More info >>




City Square Park

Marion Arts Festival

May 21 – 9:00am

The free and family-friendly Marion Arts Festival returns to City Square Park with an All-Star lineup of artists to celebrate the festival’s 30th annual event!


More info >>




City Square Park

Swamp Fox Bookstore Author Fair

May 21 – 9:00am

Join us during the Marion Arts Festival for an Author Fair outside Swamp Fox Bookstore at 809 6th Avenue.


More info >>




NewBo City Market

Iowa Pop Art Festival

May 21 – 10:00am

The greatest lineup of artists ever assembled includes more than 80 creatives, ALL FROM IOWA, sprawled across the NewBo and Czech Village neighborhoods in Cedar Rapids.


More info >>




Cangleska Wakan

Field Marks

May 21 – 5:00pm

Field Marks: A celebration of youth environmental writing presented by the Iowa Youth Writing Project.


More info >>




Riverside Festival Stage

Be An Instrument for Change: Inside Out Reentry Community Spring Concert

May 21 – 5:00pm

Concert to benefit people returning to our area after incarceration. To promote awareness of the many challenges people face on their return and to our area after incarceration.


More info >>
Zion Lutheran Church

Guitar Festival: IARGUS 2022 Grand Gala

May 21 – 7:00pm

The Grand Finale of the Guitar Festival with all participants, including the celebrated Romani (“Gypsy”) virtuoso Vadim Kolpakov


More info >>




St. Andrew Presbyterian Church

Singing For Our Lives

May 21 – 7:30pm

Join The Quire of Eastern Iowa for their spring concert, Singing For Our Lives, a reflection on identity, liberation, justice and the joy of community. Free; reservations available.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Valerie June w/Chastity Brown

May 21 – 7:30pm

The follow-up to her widely adored The Order of Time, The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers is a potent catalyst for that kind of magic.


More info >>




Napoleon Park

Free Movie Series: Field of Dreams

May 21 – 8:45pm

Time to kick off SOA’s 2022 Free Movie Series. Join us for this FREE event in partnership with Iowa City Parks & Rec.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

May 21 – 9:45pm

Monty Python and the Holy Grail in 35 mm at FilmScene.


More info >>




Big Grove Brewery & Taproom

Free Vinyl Market

May 22 – 12:00pm

Big Grove Brewery is excited to host its next vinyl market! Join us for free — but of course, the records are for sale.


More info >>




Prairie Lights Bookstore

Melissa Febos w/Donika Kelly

May 22 – 3:00pm

Please join us for a reading and conversation with Melissa Febos to celebrate the paperback release of her book Girlhood.


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Janis Ian

May 22 – 7:30pm

Janis Ian – Last Tour: Celebrating Our Years Together at the Englert.


More info >>




Book Review: ‘The Long Corner’ by Alexander Maksik

by Lily DeTaeye, May 16
Alexander Maksik’s new novel The Long Corner (Europa Editions) — out May 17, the fourth release from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop grad — skillfully explores the intersections of capitalism and dictatorship, cliché and originality, art and life.




Book Review: ‘Bach and the Blues’ by Gary Kelley

by Genevieve Trainor, May 16
The third week of November, 1936. Thanks to a brief story on National Public Radio, illustrator Gary Kelley learned the odd synchronicity of that moment, and decided to spin it into a graphic novel, his second, following 2021’s Moon of the Snow Blind.




Crackling connections take center stage in Mirrorbox Theatre’s ‘Private’

by Laura Johnson, May 18
Do you ever stop to consider the connections between personal life, social media, employment and the world at-large? Mirrobox Theatre takes on these connections and more in the Iowa premiere of Private by Mona Pirnot, which opened last Thursday night and runs through May 22.




The mystifying charms of ‘The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged’ at Riverside Theatre

by Sarah Schreiner, May 19
Why did I volunteer to review The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged? Well, maybe I was ready to have my assumptions challenged.
Ladies and gentlemen, they were challenged.




Pop will eat Cedar Rapids? The Iowa Pop Art Festival returns this weekend

by Andrea Truitt, May 19
Everyday. Ordinary. Bright. Bold. Nondescript. Flashy. Unassuming. Pop: It’s all of those things, and that’s what makes it brilliant. Happening on Saturday May 21 at 10 a.m., the Iowa Pop Art Festival is spread around multiple locations in Cedar Rapids, including CSPS Hall, NewBo City Market and participating shops in the district.

