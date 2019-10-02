Climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Iowa City on Friday







Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has become an international leader in the fight against climate change, will be in Iowa City on Friday. She will join local activists in the Iowa City Student Climate Strike for an event on the Ped Mall.

This Friday I’m happy to say that I’ll join the climate strike in Iowa City! #FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike #schoolstrike4climate https://t.co/BZwpgFLlqO — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 2, 2019

The Iowa City Student Climate Strike is led by City High classmates Massimo Biggers and Alex Howe (who were Southeast Junior High students when they began their demonstrations). The pair have cited Thunberg as an inspiration for their activism. The group has pushed the city, the Iowa City Community School District and the University of Iowa to adopt clean energy practices and to carefully consider the climate impact of their policies.

Thunberg came to the United States to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit. The event on the Ped Mall will be at noon on Friday.