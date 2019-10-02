Advertisement

Climate activist Greta Thunberg will be in Iowa City on Friday

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Greta Thunberg at the Swedish Parliament, August 2018. — Anders Hellberg

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has become an international leader in the fight against climate change, will be in Iowa City on Friday. She will join local activists in the Iowa City Student Climate Strike for an event on the Ped Mall.

The Iowa City Student Climate Strike is led by City High classmates Massimo Biggers and Alex Howe (who were Southeast Junior High students when they began their demonstrations). The pair have cited Thunberg as an inspiration for their activism. The group has pushed the city, the Iowa City Community School District and the University of Iowa to adopt clean energy practices and to carefully consider the climate impact of their policies.

Thunberg came to the United States to address the United Nations Climate Action Summit. The event on the Ped Mall will be at noon on Friday.


Comments:

    1. Christine Sackett, I would say park in the ramp by the Old Capitol Town Center (type Old capitol town center Iowa City into Google for directions. The Ped Mall is easily accessible from there, just across the street.

      Reply

    2. The ped mall is the area between Dubuque St. from Washington St. to Burlington St. and College St. from Clinton St. to Linn St. Instead of roads, it is an area for pedestrians only.
      The closest parking ramp is on the NE corner of Burlington St. & Dubuque St. I hope you can come!

      Reply

