Video premiere: Good Morning Midnight, ‘Josie’s Experiment’

Good Morning Midnight is one of those quintessential Iowa City projects orbiting around a solo singer-songwriter — in this case, Charlie Cacciatore — who consistently draws in willing collaborators from among the best artists in town. The debut disc, Basket of Flowers (released last year), featured contributions from the likes of Nora Petran, Brendan Spengler and more.

The new Good Morning Midnight disc, Both Neither and Both, was released Oct. 26, and Cacciatore — who again wrote all songs — brought back drummer Joryn Brown, but otherwise has an entirely new lineup. Dana Telsrow, who engineered both albums, plays on a couple of tracks, including album closer “Josie’s Experiment” on which, the credits say, he “ran his guitar through an analog synth.”

Little Village is pleased today to premiere the video for “Josie’s Experiment,” a driving, melodic tune that’s the perfect capper to Both Neither and Both. The video is hand-drawn by Cory Peak of Closet Witch, and it’s a loping dreamstate journey that interweaves expertly with the song, including stylistic shout-outs to such bastions of psychedelia as Heinz Edelmann (art director on the Beatles’ film Yellow Submarine) and early precursor Winsor McCay (known for the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland).

Good Morning Midnight recorded both albums at Flat Black Studios, and has performed the past two years at Flat Black and White Rabbit’s Grey Area Festival. If you’d like to catch them yet this year, they’re supporting Hadiza and Babydoll for their joint album release show at Trumpet Blossom Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 29.