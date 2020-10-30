Advertisement

Video premiere: Anthony Worden, ”Til I Die’

Posted on by Genevieve Trainor
  • 10
    Shares

Iowa City experimental pop maven Anthony Worden is concerned about the lack of concern for COVID-19 conditions in eastern Iowa.

“I understand that people need to be out there and continue with a semblance of life but to disregard the seriousness of this thing is a little reprehensible in my opinion,” he said in an email.

Advertisement

So, he decided to address the issue. Little Village is pleased to premiere the video for Worden’s cover of the Beach Boys’ “‘Til I Die,” an aching and appropriately titled tune well suited both to his fretful melancholy and the careful, gratifying tonality of his voice.

“This video was done partly in jest and partly to illustrate how many people are not concerned with the seriousness of the coronavirus being rampant in Iowa and in our smaller community,” he wrote.

In it, videographer Pat O’Connor follows two grim reapers around various Iowa City and Cedar Rapids locales, lingering on shots of a crowd walking down Clinton Street or a pointed metaphor of the two Deaths in front of a sign reading Heathcare in the downtown Target. It makes you cringe in all the ways Worden wants you to as it questions our comfort level with this semblance of normalcy we’ve created (even as the state continues to post record daily numbers and positivity rates).

Although the tune was recorded with Avery Mossman and mixed and mastered by Capel Howorth, both members of Worden’s band, the Illiterati, “I wouldn’t call this a band song,” Worden wrote. “It’s the first song I’ve put out that has been put together DIY, and I am really happy with it because it sounds just as good if not better than anything on my records.”

The choice of “‘Til I Die” hits on multiple levels. It’s no surprise, of course, that Worden — who Little Village reviewer Paul Osgerby noted “has a very analytical approach to songwriting, calculated even” and whose writing, LV reviewer Kent Williams said, is “never complicated but there’s some shadow and mystery in the corners” — would describe himself as “a huge Beach Boys fan and a huge Brian Wilson fan.”

“This song,” he said of the track, “was written when Brian was a lost person and I think it shows in a beautifully sad and wandering song.”

Advertisement

But it’s also significant, Worden pointed out, that original Beach Boys member Mike Love has not only been touring despite the pandemic, but also campaigning for Donald Trump — something Wilson has disavowed.

“I’ve known a few people who have lost loved ones to [COVID-19]. I don’t think I’ve had it, but who’s to say,” Worden wrote. “About every couple days if I get a sore throat or a headache I think I have it, and that triggers a whole anxiety response. … I have my bubble of friends I hang out with — a few friends to make music with and my partner — but besides that I don’t see many people and I don’t go out.”

SIGN UP TODAY

Subscribe for daily news updates from Little Village

SUBSCRIBE

This video seems perfect for inspiring others to engage in similarly cautious behavior.


  • 10
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

Advertisement

New Year, New Career!

Free Help Desk & Systems Admin Education available to Iowans impacted by COVID.

Sign Up Today

Advertisement

Apply for a seat on the Human Rights Commission

Apply Today

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started