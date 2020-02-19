Twenty restaurants are offering special menus for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week
Friday, Feb. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 29
Cedar Rapids foodies, unite! It’s almost time for the eighth annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week, and someone needs to try all the food from the participating restaurants.
The nine days of restaurant-hopping kick off on Friday, Feb. 21, in an effort to attract customers during a typically slow time of the year for local businesses. Twenty restaurants — which are all locally owned and operated — were selected to participate.
The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting the event for the second year in a row. (Restaurant Week was started in 2012 by the now-defunct visitor’s bureau, GO Cedar Rapids.)
The following restaurants will offer special menus until Saturday, Feb. 29:
• 30Hop, 951 Blairs Ferry Rd. NE
• Bari Italian, 450 First St. SW
• Black Sheep Social Club, 600 First St. SE
• Caucho, 1202 Third St. SE
• Cobble Hill, 219 Second St. SE
• Fong’s Pizza, 1006 Third St. SE
• Groundswell Cafe, 201 Third Avenue SW
• Jimmy Z’s, 112 Second St. SE
• Lion Bridge Brewing Company, 59 16th Ave. SW
• Longbranch Hotel and Convention Center, 90 Twixt Town Rd. NE
• Lucky’s on Sixteenth, 86 16th Avenue NW
• Midtown Station, 715 Second Ave. SE
• Nara Thai Cuisine, 725 Blairs Ferry Rd. in Marion
• Need Pizza, 207 Second Ave. SE
• Parlor City Pub & Eatery, 1125 Third St. SE
• Popoli Ristorante & Sullivan’s Bar, 101 Third Ave. SW
• Pub 217, 217 Third St. SE
• The Quarter Barrel Arcade & Brewery, 616 Second Ave. SE
• The Class Act, 7725 Kirkwood Blvd
• White Star Ale House, 305 Second Ave. SE
