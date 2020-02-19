Twenty restaurants are offering special menus for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week Friday, Feb. 21 to Saturday, Feb. 29







Cedar Rapids foodies, unite! It’s almost time for the eighth annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week, and someone needs to try all the food from the participating restaurants.

The nine days of restaurant-hopping kick off on Friday, Feb. 21, in an effort to attract customers during a typically slow time of the year for local businesses. Twenty restaurants — which are all locally owned and operated — were selected to participate.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is hosting the event for the second year in a row. (Restaurant Week was started in 2012 by the now-defunct visitor’s bureau, GO Cedar Rapids.)

The following restaurants will offer special menus until Saturday, Feb. 29:







