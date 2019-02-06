Participants in the seventh annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week announced







The restaurants participating in the seventh annual Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week were announced on Tuesday by the event’s organizer, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance (CRMEA). From Friday, Feb. 22 to Saturday, March 2, the following 17 restaurants will be offering special menus to their patrons:

The special menus each restaurant will be serving are available on CRMEA’s site.

This the first year that CRMEA is organizing the nine-day event, which was started in 2012 by the now-defunct visitor’s bureau, GO Cedar Rapids, and the first-time organizer is adding something new to restaurant week.

“As a preview to the nine days of restaurant love, there’s a new ticketed event, Fork and Knife Fest,” CRMEA Communications Manager Melissa McCarville told Little Village. (Little Village is one of the event’s media sponsors.) “All of the 17 restaurants participating in restaurant week will be offering attendees samples of the food and drink items on their special menus.”

Fork and Knife Fest will be on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at Veteran’s Memorial Building on May’s Island in downtown Cedar Rapids. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door.

This year’s Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week and Fork and Knife Fest are sponsored by Atlantic Bottling Company. In addition to Little Village, KCRG-TV9, the Gazette and Z102.9 are the media sponsors for the events.