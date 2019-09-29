This Week in the Village: Sept 22-28







1 Share

Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Sen. Kamala Harris is ‘fucking moving to Iowa’ in an effort to finish in the top three in the Iowa Caucus

Published Monday, Sept. 23

During her town hall in Cedar Rapids last week, Sen. Kamala Harris stressed the importance of electing a president who will help unify the country and said “it’s time to turn the page on the current administration.”

“The greatest fights we face in terms of challenges are not each other, and we must invest in the strength of our nation, understanding the commonalities between us and the common hopes and dreams we have, including the challenges we face,” the Democratic presidential candidate told the audience gathered at Kirkwood Community College for the town hall on Thursday night. Continue reading…

Five Cedar Rapids City Council candidates vie for votes in a race tinged with controversy

Published Monday, Sept. 23

The Cedar Rapids city election in November will have two contested city council races on the ballot. First-time candidate Sofia Mehaffey is running against incumbent Scott Overland for District 2, and three candidates — incumbent Ann Poe, Jorel Robinson and Patrick Loeffler — are vying for two at-large council seats.

Both Loeffler and Mehaffey have been endorsed by all three members of Linn County’s Board of Supervisors. Continue reading…

Report: Gov. Reynolds has repeatedly stopped Iowa AG Tom Miller from joining lawsuits against the Trump administration

Published Tuesday, Sept. 24

Since May, Gov. Kim Reynolds has prevented Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller from submitting friend-of-the-court (also known as amicus) briefs in 10 federal lawsuits brought by other states against the Trump administration, Laura Belin reported at Bleeding Heartland on Monday. The cases involve environmental regulations, gun control, reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights and the treatment of asylum seekers. Continue reading…

Iowa GOP denounces House of Representatives impeachment inquiry, while Reynolds, Grassley and Ernst remain quiet

Published Tuesday, Sept. 24

On Tuesday afternoon, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal inquiry into the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“The actions of the Trump presidency have revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said. “Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.” Continue reading…

Trump impeachment inquiry: Iowa’s Congressional delegation reacts, Steve King spins a conspiracy theory, Grassley wants to investigate Hillary Clinton

Published Wednesday, Sept. 25

All six members of Iowa’s congressional delegation have issued statements about the House of Representatives launching an impeachment inquiry to determine if President Donald Trump should be removed from office.

The three Iowa Democrats in the House all expressed cautious support for the inquiry. On the other side of the capitol, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Republicans, accuse Democrats of pushing for impeachment just to undermine Trump. Continue reading…

White supremacist fliers distributed in LeClaire

Published Thursday, Sept. 27

Some residents of LeClaire, Iowa, woke up on Thursday morning to find fliers from the National Alliance, a neo-Nazi group, on their lawns and driveways. The fliers distributed in the city of 4,000, located near the Quad Cities, were wrapped around rolled-up copies of Little Village magazine. This is not the first time someone associated with the National Alliance has used copies of Little Village to help distribute their propaganda. Continue reading…

Investigation finds deputy was harassed by coworkers at the Linn County Jail over parental leave

Published Thursday, Sept. 26

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner announced on Wednesday he is taking disciplinary actions against a group of sheriff’s office employees for harassing a deputy. The actions are the result of a two-month-long investigation into behavior at the Linn County Correctional Center.

According to a written statement released by Gardner, a deputy working at the correctional center filed a complaint on June 26, “alleging that he was being harassed by his coworkers for utilizing parental leave, authorized by the federal Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA).” Continue reading…

Linn Street Dive (formerly Devotay) will reopen as a brick-and-mortar Marco’s Grilled Cheese

Published Thursday, Sept. 26

More than four months after Linn Street Dive closed down, owners Jade and Mark Paterno have announced their plans for the future of the Northside Iowa City restaurant: when the doors reopen on Nov. 1, it won’t be as Linn Street Dive, but Marco’s Grilled Cheese.

The Paternos are also the owners of the Marco’s Grilled Cheese food cart, a fixture on the Ped Mall since 2000. The space at 117 N Linn St will be Marco’s “first brick and mortar location,” the Paternos noted in a Facebook post on Thursday. Continue reading…

Exploring social contracts in RHCR’s ‘God of Carnage’

Published Friday, Sept. 27

Social contracts are strange things. Taboos and our oft-unspoken understanding of, and adherence to, them are fascinating. In general, one learns the key points from their parents: not to undress in public, for example. Over time, we start to intuit other social rules that are less clear cut, like not to tell other people how to parent their kids. But life’s best drama comes in the silent, tense moments just before, or after, someone breaks those rules.

Christopher Hampton’s translation of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage places us squarely inside of those moments. Continue reading…

Plan to replace neighborhood schools will play a large part in this year’s Cedar Rapids school board election

Published Friday, Sept. 27

Voters in the November election will decide between five candidates for two open at-large seats on the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) Board. The seat in District 4 will also be on the ballot.

Three of the people running for the at-large seats, and the candidate challenging the incumbent in District 4, cited the school district’s Facilities Master Plan as a factor in their decision to run. The plan, approved unanimously by the board in January 2018, makes major changes to Cedar Rapids schools. Continue reading…

Open letter to UI President Bruce Harreld: End coal burning at the UI power plant immediately

Published Friday, Sept. 27

We are writing to you as concerned high school climate strikers, University of Iowa students, alumni, staff and Iowa City and area residents.

Last week, the University of California joined 7,000 other colleges and universities in committing to climate emergency plans. These institutions plan to reach carbon-neutral status by 2025. University of California President Janet Napolitano recognized “the need for a drastic societal shift to combat the growing threat of climate change.” Continue reading…

On stands: Little Village issue 271