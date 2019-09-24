Advertisement

Iowa GOP denounces House of Representatives impeachment inquiry, while Reynolds, Grassley and Ernst remain quiet

Posted on by Paul Brennan
President Donald Trump addresses a crowd of approximately 6,000 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids. Wednesday, June 21, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

On Tuesday afternoon, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the start of a formal inquiry into the possible impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“The actions of the Trump presidency have revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said. “Therefore, today, I am announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

President Trump, who, according to his official schedule, was busy with “executive time” at Trump Tower, had a predictable reaction to Pelosi’s statement.

The Iowa GOP’s official reaction was almost as predictable. Shortly after Pelosi finished speaking, Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann issued a statement on behalf of his party.

“Nancy Pelosi and the delusional Democrats have made it very clear — they are hell-bent on erasing the votes of millions of Americans and derailing Pres. Trump’s re-election efforts,” Kaufmann wrote. “Pelosi even admits that their latest call for impeachment is simply because they are desperate to defeat this President.”

Neither Gov. Kim Reynolds nor Sen. Chuck Grassley, the co-chairs of Trump’s reelection campaign in Iowa, immediately issued statements. Joni Ernst, Iowa’s other Republican senator, also didn’t not have an immediate public response to the launch of the impeachment inquiry. As Iowa Starting Line noted, even though Pelosi’s announcement was widely anticipated, Ernst had other priorities on Tuesday.


Tags:

