This Week in the Village: Nov. 10-16









Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

In Coralville, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez advocate for ‘loving thy neighbor,’ disrupting the establishment

Published Sunday, Nov. 10

“I think I’m going to make a very short speech, because Alexandria said it all,” Sen. Bernie Sanders told the people packed into the Expo Hall of the Coralville Marriott Hotel and Conference Center for the 2020 presidential candidate’s rally, featuring Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Enthusiasm was high in the Expo Hall for all the rally’s speakers, including Linn County Supervisor and Iowa Co-Chair of the Sanders Campaign Stacey Walker, Iowa City Councilmember Rockne Cole, author Naomi Klein and Nick Salazar, the state director of LULAC and the other co-chair of Sanders’ Iowa campaign. But when Ocasio-Cortez took the stage, the response was deafening. Continue reading…

Daylight Donuts is reopening in a new location

Published Friday, Nov. 15

Daylight Donuts has found a new home on Iowa City’s east side. Daylight is moving into the space at 1681 S 1st Ave, which used to be Sun Cafe, the owners announced on Monday in a Facebook post.

The donut shop has been closed since May, when it lost its lease on the East Court Street location that had been its home since Scott and Vicki Ward opened the shop in July 2011. Continue reading…

Mark Sanford, who was running against Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination, ends his long-shot campaign after 65 days

Published Tuesday, Nov. 12

Mark Sanford, one of three candidates running against President Donald Trump for the 2020 Republican presidential nomination, announced on Tuesday he is dropping out of the race.

The former South Carolina congressman made his announcement during a press conference in New Hampshire, where he had focused his long-shot campaign. During his 65 day-long campaign, Sanford visited Iowa twice. Continue reading…

Iowa Supreme Court ruling on Coe College’s Grant Wood paintings costs school’s endowment more than $5 million

Published Tuesday, Nov. 12

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled last week that Coe College in Cedar Rapids can’t include their seven Grant Wood paintings among the college’s sellable assets, which lowered the value of Coe’s endowment fund by $5.4 million.

The paintings were first loaned to Coe College with the understanding they could be taken back after one year, but they remained on loan at Coe for two decades. In 1976, the arrangement changed and the Eppley Foundation, which owned the paintings, donated them to Coe. A letter accompanying the donation stated that Coe was receiving the paintings with the understanding that “this would be their permanent home, hanging on the walls of Stewart Memorial Library.” Continue reading…

Q&A with Alex Gibney, Oscar-winning documentary director, after the Iowa premiere of ‘Citizen K’

Published Wednesday, Nov. 13

Citizen K had its Iowa premiere on Sunday (weeks before its Los Angeles premiere) at FilmScene—The Chauncey. Director Alex Gibney was in Iowa City for the event, first joining University of Iowa students for a dialogue hosted by the UI Lecture Committee, then, after the screening of Citizen K, sitting down for an audience Q&A moderated by FilmScene’s interim director Andrew Sherburne.

“My films in a way take pools of black and white and blend them back into gray,” Gibney told the audience. Continue reading…

Deval Patrick announces presidential bid, bringing the number of Democrats in the race back to 18

Published Thursday, Nov. 14

Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts, announced on Thursday morning he is running for president. This brings the number of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination back to 18. (It had dropped to 17 when Beto O’Rourke finally realized he stood no chance of winning and quit the race no Nov. 1.) Continue reading…

The Pentacrest has a new larch

Published Thursday, Nov. 14

A new European larch was planted on the University of Iowa Pentacrest Thursday morning to take the place of the larch that was felled by strong winds during a storm in the early morning hours of Sept. 10. That tree was approximately 70 years old, and beloved by generations of UI students and other visitors to the Pentacrest.

Appropriately enough, given the make-up of the UI student body both past and present, the new tree is a teenager from the Chicago suburbs. Continue reading…

‘Democracy means voter choice’: Christina Bohannan kicks off her campaign for the District 85 seat in the Iowa House

Published Thursday, Nov. 14

The next primary for the state legislature is almost eight months away, and almost all the political attention in Iowa is still focused on presidential candidates. Nevertheless, the Game Room at Big Grove Brewery and Tap Room in Iowa City was full on Wednesday night as Christina Bohannan held the first event of her campaign for a seat in the Iowa House of Representatives.

The first-time candidate, a University of Iowa Law School professor, is running for the seat in the 85th District, currently held by Vicki Lensing, co-owner of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service. Continue reading…

Emergency winter overflow shelter in Cedar Rapids opens on Friday

Published Friday, Nov. 15

With bitterly cold weather starting early this fall, Linn County made it a priority to open an overflow shelter for people experiencing homelessness “as soon as we possibly could,” said Ashley Balius, community outreach and assistance director for Linn County Community Services.

The shelter will open at 6 p.m. on Friday.

It’s located at the county-owned Fillmore Center, 520 11th St. NW, which until Wednesday housed Linn County Child and Youth Development Services. Continue reading…

Iowa’s Ride, the new cross-state cycling event, changes date and direction

Published Friday, Nov. 15

Last month, members of the RAGBRAI staff announced in a Facebook post they were quitting and starting their own week-long cross-state cycling event, Iowa’s Ride, that would compete directly with the well-established Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. According to that Oct. 15 post, Iowa’s Ride would follow a west-to-east route, as RAGBRAI always does, and would happen the same week as RAGBRAI, July 19-25.

On Friday morning, Iowa’s Ride’s staff announced in a Facebook post that they were going in a different direction — literally. They have decided to switch to an east-to-west route, and are changing the date of the event so it no longer directly conflicts with RAGBRAI. Continue reading…

Don’t bother reading this review, just go see ‘Parasite’ at FilmScene

Published Friday, Nov. 15

I want to gush about Parasite, which opens at FilmScene—The Chauncey today, but it’s one of those movies where the less you know going in, the better. Still, while you’re here, I think there are a few things I can say about Bong Joon-ho’s latest masterpiece that will, hopefully, entice you to go see it and have the mind-boggling experience I did, without diminishing that experience for you. Continue reading…

Fixin’ for a coffee at The Chauncey? A new shop, Fix!, has opened on the second floor

Published Friday, Nov. 15

Iowa City’s newest coffee shop isn’t actually in a shop. Fix! is in the common area on the south side of the second floor of The Chauncey, Iowa City’s newest high-rise.

“Originally, the building was not designed with a coffee shop in mind,” said Monica Moen, owner of Fix! and a member of the Moen Group, the building’s developer.

But Moen realized that a coffee stand might be a welcome feature for occupants and visitors to The Chauncey, so she converted a second-floor closet into a work area for baristas. Continue reading…

Videos

Photo slideshows

Current issue: Little Village issue 274 — the 2019 Give Guide