This Week in the Village: June 2-8









Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Democrat Theresa Greenfield announces a run for Ernst’s U.S. Senate seat

Published Monday, June 3

Real estate executive Theresa Greenfield announced on Monday that she is joining the race for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Senator Joni Ernst in 2020. Greenfield stressed her “farm kid values” in her campaign launch video, which features high production values — including dramatic reenactments from her life as a farm kid in rural Minnesota — and is, so far, the only 2020 campaign video to use the word “castrate.” Continue reading…

Melk Diner & Cereal Bar has closed

Published Monday, June 3

“Melk is closed forever,” according to a note posted on the door of the downtown Iowa City restaurant. The short-lived diner and cereal bar opened in December, in the E Washington Street space that used to house Food Republic.

Melk’s menu was heavily weighted towards breakfast items, although burgers and other non-breakfast-style sandwiches and wraps were available. Its most distinctive feature was an extensive collection of breakfast cereals. Continue reading…

You should see her in a crown: Katy Hahn leads Riverside Theatre’s ‘Henry IV, Part I’

Published Tuesday, June 4

In Iowa, there is a small, but growing, community of artists who have no “day job.” That inescapable hallmark of 21st-century economics, the side hustle, has reached a point in its evolution that a variety of hustles — simultaneous, in sequence or often both — can be stitched together into a seemingly untenable but surprisingly strong quilt of a career. It’s into this mad amalgam of a gig economy that theater artist Katy Hahn found herself thrust several years ago. Continue reading…

Grinnell College students are collecting interviews with LGBTQ Iowans for oral histories project

Published Tuesday, June 4

June 28 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York City, an event that catapulted the struggle for LGBTQ rights into the public consciousness. Of course, this struggle did not begin with Stonewall, or end with any law or Supreme Court decision — nor is LGBTQ history limited to high-profile protests in big cities.

A dedicated group of Grinnell College students and their professor are seeking to discover and preserve LGBTQ history in Iowa by recording testimonials and making these recordings publicly available for future generations. Continue reading…

Federal appeals court rules saying ‘fuck you’ to the police is free speech

Published Tuesday, June 4

Yelling “fuck you” at a police officer is an act of free speech protected by the U.S. Constitution, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday. “As protected speech, it should be free from retaliatory government actions,” the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals declared in a case from Arkansas.

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit covers Iowa, as well Arkansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, and its rulings are binding in all those states. Continue reading…

Former ICAD employee misappropriated over $500,000, according to audit

Published Thursday, June 6

A former employee of the Iowa City Area Development Group (ICAD) misappropriated over $500,000 of the organization’s money, according to a new report from the Iowa State Auditor’s Office. Sheri Jelinek, who worked at ICAD for 15 years, used an ICAD credit card to make $466,875 in clearly improper purchases, and rack up another $46,903 in suspect purchases for which auditors could not find documentation, according to the report published on Thursday. Continue reading…

Video: William Elliott Whitmore at Iowa Arts Festival

Current issue: Little Village issue 265