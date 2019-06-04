Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 265: June 5-18, 2019

Posted on by Little Village

Tune in to Little Village issue 265. This Pride Month marks the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and a group of Grinnell College students and their professor are seeking to preserve Iowa’s own LGBTQ history by recording and publicizing more than 50 (and counting) interviews with LGBTQ Iowans. The star of Riverside Theatre’s free summer Shakespeare production was suprised, but empowered, to take on a kingly role. Also inside: An Iowan living in Sacramento reflects on the catching of the Golden State Killer; a native Spanish speaker gets a crash course in English cycling terminology at the Bike Library; and the Sing-A-Long Bar & Grill in Mount Vernon gets a review. Plus: Local album and book reviews, and a sexy new question for Kiki.


Category: Print Edition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.