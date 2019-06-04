Little Village magazine issue 265: June 5-18, 2019

Tune in to Little Village issue 265. This Pride Month marks the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, and a group of Grinnell College students and their professor are seeking to preserve Iowa’s own LGBTQ history by recording and publicizing more than 50 (and counting) interviews with LGBTQ Iowans. The star of Riverside Theatre’s free summer Shakespeare production was suprised, but empowered, to take on a kingly role. Also inside: An Iowan living in Sacramento reflects on the catching of the Golden State Killer; a native Spanish speaker gets a crash course in English cycling terminology at the Bike Library; and the Sing-A-Long Bar & Grill in Mount Vernon gets a review. Plus: Local album and book reviews, and a sexy new question for Kiki.