The Weekender, Nov. 11: Kansas, IowaWatch Virtual Storytelling, KidLit Pizzazz Festival

Feeling those first twinges of seasonal gratitude? We’ve got you covered! This weekend is packed full with fantastic events to support amazing causes … and plenty of opportunities to indulge yourself, as well.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Pride at FilmScene: Days
Nov 11 – 6:30pm
Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang has directed exquisite examinations of isolation and the fleeting beauty of human connection featuring his muse Lee Kang-sheng for decades. Presented by IC Pride.
Online
New Conversations on African Art
Nov 11 – 7:00pm (CST)
Topic: Museum Interventions. How might museums harness the power of their collections? Can they serve as a conduit for a just world?
Lion Bridge Brewing Company
Flight of the Lawnchair Man: “Flight Night” at Lion Bridge Brewing
Nov 11 – 7:00pm
Join Lion Bridge as they sail (or fly!) down memory lane with a screening of CROpera’s 2010 production of this fun and quirky musical!
The Englert Theatre
Richard Thompson
Nov 11 – 7:30pm
Thompson’s influence can’t be overstated. Everybody from Robert Plant, Don Henley, and Elvis Costello to REM, Sleater-Kinney and David Byrne have covered his music.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Thom Nguyen w/ Death Bag
Nov 11 – 9:00pm
Producing energetic bursts and a sensitivity to space often associated with Free-Jazz and New Music, Nguyen’s approach elegantly bridges works of sonic sculpture with a punk aesthetic.
Bella Sala
Masquerade Ball
Nov 12 – 7:00pm
Raise money for animals at the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center at this jazz nightclub-themed ball.
Cedar Rapids Marriott
Harvesting the Arts 2021
Nov 12 – 7:00pm
This coming year marks the 15th year of the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy in our community. This hybrid celebration features an in-person concert as well as online and live auctions!
Online
IowaWatch Virtual Storytelling Event
Nov 12 – 7:00pm (CST)
You can find adventure just about anywhere. This event will feature three Iowa storytellers sharing their adventures, Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe as host, trivia and an online silent auction.
Willow Creek Theatre Company
A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell
Nov 12 – 7:30pm
Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell
Hancher Auditorium
Hermitage Piano Trio
Nov 12 – 7:30pm
Three exceptional soloists who are even more impressive when making music together, the Hermitage Piano Trio takes its name from St. Petersburg’s venerable Hermitage State Museum.
CSPS Hall
Dom Flemons
Nov 12 – 8:00pm
CSPS Presents Dom Flemons
PorchLight
Prompt For the Planet Art Show and Auction
Nov 13 – 6:00pm
Proceeds from the auction will enable The Lena Project and PromptPress to bring Amanda’s prompt to diverse groups of people across Iowa
Iowa Brewing Company
Surf Zombies
Nov 13 – 7:00pm
Surf Zombies are doing a rare Cedar Rapids show at their home base Iowa Brewing Company. Featuring tunes off their 6th studio album it’s gonna be a rip roarin rock n roll party at night!
Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade
Tyler Fowler (all-ages show)
Nov 13 – 7:00pm
Tyler Fowler at Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade (all-ages show)
Willow Creek Theatre Company
A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell
Nov 13 – 7:30pm
Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell.
CSPS Hall
Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra
Nov 13 – 8:00pm
Award-winning composer Mike Conrad has assembled this 17-piece all-star band with a simple mission: to showcase the best jazz musicians and jazz composers that the state has to offer.
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids
Kansas
Nov 13 – 8:00pm
The Paramount Theatre presents Kansas: With a legendary career spanning nearly five decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands.
Trumpet Blossom Cafe
Darrin Bradbury w/ Brian Johannesen
Nov 13 – 8:30pm
Artvertisement, Bradbury’s third album, was inspired by Bradbury’s difficult experiences navigating the polished, often soulless Nashville music industry.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Bijou After Hours: The Long Goodbye
Nov 13 – 10:00pm
Private detective Philip Marlowe is asked by his old buddy Terry Lennox for a ride to Mexico. He obliges, and when he gets back to Los Angeles is questioned by police about the death of Terry’s wife.
Walker Homestead
Vintner’s Run 2021
Nov 14 – 9:00am
Walker Homestead is collaborating with GreenState Credit Union to raise money for the North Liberty Community Pantry and Coralville Food Pantries. All proceeds will be going to the food pantries.
Iowa City Celebration Farm
All Together Now!
Nov 14 – 2:00pm
All Together Now! is a global celebration of local theatre, featuring songs from your favorite musicals. ICCT is excited to welcome you back to live theatre with this special benefit performance.
Sidekick Coffee and Books
KidLit Pizzazz Festival
Nov 14 – 2:00pm
Fifteen children’s authors and/or illustrators from Iowa will be present to sign books, plus an outdoor musical performance by the Family Folk Machine!
Willow Creek Theatre Company
A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell
Nov 14 – 2:30pm
Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell.
FilmScene—Chauncey
Filmmaker Spotlight: Black Liberation Space
Nov 14 – 6:30pm
Screening of the new film documenting the Black Liberation Space, with Q&A with producer and Humanize My Hoodie co-founder Andre’ Wright to follow.
Iowa Press Spotlight: Final Thursday Press in Cedar Falls
by Sarah Elgatian, Nov. 5
Final Thursday Press out of Cedar Falls specializes in special books.
Jim O’Loughlin, press founder and publisher, curates the collection from regional writers whose work stands out and whose projects excite him.
“I’m always trying to work one level beyond what I’m comfortable with,” O’Loughlin said, each project challenging him in a way that allows him and Final Thursday to grow and improve with each publication. READ MORE >>
‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — through the eyes of a virgin
by Adria Carpenter, Nov. 5
I watched The Rocky Horror Picture Show for the first time at the Englert Theatre on Halloween, and now I’m faced with the Herculean task of explaining it to someone else.
Rocky Horror is the omphalos of nearly half a century’s decadence and lecherous desires, but I can’t even dine out on it. For everyone who already speaks the native tongue, they’ll say, “Yeah, we know all that shit.”
And for all the virgins — people who haven’t seen Rocky Horror in a theater — no description would satisfy. It would violate the sacrosanct traditions. You have to enter the theatre blind. READ MORE >>
Andre’ Wright creates space in downtown Iowa City for BIPOC people to heal, create and protest
by Genevieve Trainor, Nov. 5
It was the kids who came up with the name.
When designer and Humanize My Hoodie co-founder Andre’ Wright accepted an offer from Revival owner Sheila Davisson to make use of her then-vacant Ped Mall space, he didn’t have a name in mind. All he had was a vision, to “really show this community what inclusion is.” And in the months that he and his team were there, through December 2020, that lesson hit. Although the space wasn’t solely focused on youth, young Black creatives became the core of its user base.
“They got a chance to see constructive Black people,” Wright said. “My hope was that they would come in and be inspired.” READ MORE >>
No writing style is off limits in The Writers’ Rooms
by Rob Cline, Nov. 4
When Erin Casey and Alex Penland started The Writers’ Rooms, the idea was to create supportive environments for writers who worked in one of several specific genres. As the organization’s website puts it:
“The Writers’ Rooms endeavors to help all writers with their craft. We strive to encourage and foster community-sourced knowledge to help lead literary sessions and provide a safe, positive writing environment. We are writers helping writers.” READ MORE >>