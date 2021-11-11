The Weekender, Nov. 11: Kansas, IowaWatch Virtual Storytelling, KidLit Pizzazz Festival

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — through the eyes of a virgin

by Adria Carpenter, Nov. 5

I watched The Rocky Horror Picture Show for the first time at the Englert Theatre on Halloween, and now I’m faced with the Herculean task of explaining it to someone else.

Rocky Horror is the omphalos of nearly half a century’s decadence and lecherous desires, but I can’t even dine out on it. For everyone who already speaks the native tongue, they’ll say, “Yeah, we know all that shit.”