The Weekender, Nov. 11: Kansas, IowaWatch Virtual Storytelling, KidLit Pizzazz Festival

Posted on by Celine Robins





THE WEEKENDER

Your weekly editor-curated arts compendium
Feeling those first twinges of seasonal gratitude? We’ve got you covered! This weekend is packed full with fantastic events to support amazing causes … and plenty of opportunities to indulge yourself, as well.




FilmScene—Chauncey

Pride at FilmScene: Days

Nov 11 – 6:30pm

Taiwanese filmmaker Tsai Ming-liang has directed exquisite examinations of isolation and the fleeting beauty of human connection featuring his muse Lee Kang-sheng for decades. Presented by IC Pride.


More info >>




Online

New Conversations on African Art

Nov 11 – 7:00pm (CST)

Topic: Museum Interventions. How might museums harness the power of their collections? Can they serve as a conduit for a just world?


More info >>




Lion Bridge Brewing Company

Flight of the Lawnchair Man: “Flight Night” at Lion Bridge Brewing

Nov 11 – 7:00pm

Join Lion Bridge as they sail (or fly!) down memory lane with a screening of CROpera’s 2010 production of this fun and quirky musical!


More info >>




The Englert Theatre

Richard Thompson

Nov 11 – 7:30pm

Thompson’s influence can’t be overstated. Everybody from Robert Plant, Don Henley, and Elvis Costello to REM, Sleater-Kinney and David Byrne have covered his music.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Thom Nguyen w/ Death Bag

Nov 11 – 9:00pm

Producing energetic bursts and a sensitivity to space often associated with Free-Jazz and New Music, Nguyen’s approach elegantly bridges works of sonic sculpture with a punk aesthetic.


More info >>




Bella Sala

Masquerade Ball

Nov 12 – 7:00pm

Raise money for animals at the Iowa City Animal Care & Adoption Center at this jazz nightclub-themed ball.


More info >>




Cedar Rapids Marriott

Harvesting the Arts 2021

Nov 12 – 7:00pm

This coming year marks the 15th year of the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy in our community. This hybrid celebration features an in-person concert as well as online and live auctions!


More info >>




Online

IowaWatch Virtual Storytelling Event

Nov 12 – 7:00pm (CST)

You can find adventure just about anywhere. This event will feature three Iowa storytellers sharing their adventures, Iowa Public Radio’s Charity Nebbe as host, trivia and an online silent auction.


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell

Nov 12 – 7:30pm

Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell


More info >>




Hancher Auditorium

Hermitage Piano Trio

Nov 12 – 7:30pm

Three exceptional soloists who are even more impressive when making music together, the Hermitage Piano Trio takes its name from St. Petersburg’s venerable Hermitage State Museum.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Dom Flemons

Nov 12 – 8:00pm

CSPS Presents Dom Flemons


More info >>




PorchLight

Prompt For the Planet Art Show and Auction

Nov 13 – 6:00pm

Proceeds from the auction will enable The Lena Project and PromptPress to bring Amanda’s prompt to diverse groups of people across Iowa


More info >>




Iowa Brewing Company

Surf Zombies

Nov 13 – 7:00pm

Surf Zombies are doing a rare Cedar Rapids show at their home base Iowa Brewing Company. Featuring tunes off their 6th studio album it’s gonna be a rip roarin rock n roll party at night!


More info >>




Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade

Tyler Fowler (all-ages show)

Nov 13 – 7:00pm

Tyler Fowler at Joystick Comedy Bar & Arcade (all-ages show)


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell

Nov 13 – 7:30pm

Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell.


More info >>




CSPS Hall

Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra

Nov 13 – 8:00pm

Award-winning composer Mike Conrad has assembled this 17-piece all-star band with a simple mission: to showcase the best jazz musicians and jazz composers that the state has to offer.


More info >>
Paramount Theatre Cedar Rapids

Kansas

Nov 13 – 8:00pm

The Paramount Theatre presents Kansas: With a legendary career spanning nearly five decades, Kansas has firmly established itself as one of America’s iconic classic rock bands.


More info >>




Trumpet Blossom Cafe

Darrin Bradbury w/ Brian Johannesen

Nov 13 – 8:30pm

Artvertisement, Bradbury’s third album, was inspired by Bradbury’s difficult experiences navigating the polished, often soulless Nashville music industry.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Bijou After Hours: The Long Goodbye

Nov 13 – 10:00pm

Private detective Philip Marlowe is asked by his old buddy Terry Lennox for a ride to Mexico. He obliges, and when he gets back to Los Angeles is questioned by police about the death of Terry’s wife.


More info >>




Walker Homestead

Vintner’s Run 2021

Nov 14 – 9:00am

Walker Homestead is collaborating with GreenState Credit Union to raise money for the North Liberty Community Pantry and Coralville Food Pantries. All proceeds will be going to the food pantries.


More info >>




Iowa City Celebration Farm

All Together Now!

Nov 14 – 2:00pm

All Together Now! is a global celebration of local theatre, featuring songs from your favorite musicals. ICCT is excited to welcome you back to live theatre with this special benefit performance.


More info >>




Sidekick Coffee and Books

KidLit Pizzazz Festival

Nov 14 – 2:00pm

Fifteen children’s authors and/or illustrators from Iowa will be present to sign books, plus an outdoor musical performance by the Family Folk Machine!


More info >>




Willow Creek Theatre Company

A Collection of Works by Susan Glaspell

Nov 14 – 2:30pm

Willow Creek Theatre Company retells two stories by classic Iowan playwright Susan Glaspell.


More info >>




FilmScene—Chauncey

Filmmaker Spotlight: Black Liberation Space

Nov 14 – 6:30pm

Screening of the new film documenting the Black Liberation Space, with Q&A with producer and Humanize My Hoodie co-founder Andre’ Wright to follow.


More info >>

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT





Iowa Press Spotlight: Final Thursday Press in Cedar Falls

by Sarah Elgatian, Nov. 5
Final Thursday Press out of Cedar Falls specializes in special books.
Jim O’Loughlin, press founder and publisher, curates the collection from regional writers whose work stands out and whose projects excite him.
“I’m always trying to work one level beyond what I’m comfortable with,” O’Loughlin said, each project challenging him in a way that allows him and Final Thursday to grow and improve with each publication. READ MORE >>




‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ — through the eyes of a virgin

by Adria Carpenter, Nov. 5
I watched The Rocky Horror Picture Show for the first time at the Englert Theatre on Halloween, and now I’m faced with the Herculean task of explaining it to someone else.
Rocky Horror is the omphalos of nearly half a century’s decadence and lecherous desires, but I can’t even dine out on it. For everyone who already speaks the native tongue, they’ll say, “Yeah, we know all that shit.”
And for all the virgins — people who haven’t seen Rocky Horror in a theater — no description would satisfy. It would violate the sacrosanct traditions. You have to enter the theatre blind. READ MORE >>




Andre’ Wright creates space in downtown Iowa City for BIPOC people to heal, create and protest

by Genevieve Trainor, Nov. 5
It was the kids who came up with the name.
When designer and Humanize My Hoodie co-founder Andre’ Wright accepted an offer from Revival owner Sheila Davisson to make use of her then-vacant Ped Mall space, he didn’t have a name in mind. All he had was a vision, to “really show this community what inclusion is.” And in the months that he and his team were there, through December 2020, that lesson hit. Although the space wasn’t solely focused on youth, young Black creatives became the core of its user base.
“They got a chance to see constructive Black people,” Wright said. “My hope was that they would come in and be inspired.” READ MORE >>




No writing style is off limits in The Writers’ Rooms

by Rob Cline, Nov. 4
When Erin Casey and Alex Penland started The Writers’ Rooms, the idea was to create supportive environments for writers who worked in one of several specific genres. As the organization’s website puts it:
“The Writers’ Rooms endeavors to help all writers with their craft. We strive to encourage and foster community-sourced knowledge to help lead literary sessions and provide a safe, positive writing environment. We are writers helping writers.” READ MORE >>


