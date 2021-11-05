Advertisement

Iowa Press Spotlight: Final Thursday Press in Cedar Falls

Posted on by Sarah Elgatian
Cedar Falls Authors Festival: Jim O’Loughlin

Hearst Center for the Arts -- Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m.

Final Thursday Reading Series: Gary Kelley

Hearst Center for the Arts -- Thursday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m.


via Final Thursday Press on Facebook

Final Thursday Press out of Cedar Falls specializes in special books.

Jim O’Loughlin, press founder and publisher, curates the collection from regional writers whose work stands out and whose projects excite him.

“I’m always trying to work one level beyond what I’m comfortable with,” O’Loughlin said, each project challenging him in a way that allows him and Final Thursday to grow and improve with each publication.

Advertisement

Final Thursday Press evolved from a reading series that O’Loughlin, who is head of the Languages and Literary Studies department at University of Northern Iowa, has held since 2000 on the final Thursday of each month. The series features both an open mic and a featured reader portion. Although not officially associated with UNI, the press was started as an extension of the series, as an opportunity, O’Loughlin said, to highlight regional talent and support “the maintenance of a literary community.”

The increasing ease of access to publishing has allowed Final Thursday to function without needing to be genre-specific or have any hard boundaries surrounding publication. The press is a nonprofit entity funded primarily by grants and staffed sometimes by graduate assistants from UNI, sometimes by O’Loughlin alone. Because of its micro nature, O’Loughlin said, Final Thursday allows writers the opportunity to have more say in the process of publishing than they ordinarily would.

Because O’Loughlin puts such attention into each publication, the press only prints about one book per year, but the books tend toward the unique — another one of the benefits, he says, of running a micropress. His current recommendations include Final Thursday’s most recent publication, Passion for Beauty: Marjorie Nuhn, Watercolorist, and 2020’s Winsome/Bend of the Sun. The first is a visual biography of painter Marjorie Nuhn, who studied at Grant Wood’s Stone Art Colony. It’s compiled by Nuhn’s brother Ferner and includes essays and letters from other people in Nuhn’s life. The 2020 release is a double-cover pair of mysteries by Grant Tracey, fiction editor at the North American Review.

The books have small runs and must be purchased in-person from Hearst Center for the Arts, Ragged Edge Art Bar and Gallery or the UNI campus bookstore; online through Amazon; or by ordering through email (linked under each title on the Final Thursday Press website) and sending a check.

Although the pandemic “has made things harder,” O’Loughlin said, “it has made these events and publications matter more.”

“[I feel] fortunate to be at a place where it’s understood that we grow in all directions,” O’Loughlin said. “In any area there are always people doing interesting, important work and there are ways that we can support that and make sure we celebrate them.”

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 300.

Advertisement


Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

World of Bikes presents:

KEEP ROLLING THROUGH THE WINTER

Come talk with our experts about ways to stay on the bike this winter! Find out more at World of Bikes.

Get Started

Advertisement

Muscatine, Iowa

SHOP SMALL • SUPPORT LOCAL

Come to Muscatine for all your Holiday shopping and visit all of our unique and locally owned shops and restaurants!

Visit Muscatine

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.