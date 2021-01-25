Advertisement

The Takeaway: Even over delivery, Stella stays crispy

Posted on by Tiffani Green
  • 24
    Shares

Chosie Titus/Little Village

Food comes in many forms and can serve many purposes. It can be a multi-course work of art. It can be a tentative lunch at a coffee shop to forge a connection with a new friend or a home-cooked meal to show our love to our families. It can be purely utilitarian, like chunks of rotisserie chicken eaten standing over the sink after a long work day. Or it can be the answer to a specific sensory desire: when you don’t necessarily know what you want to eat but you have a very clear idea of what you want to taste. My favorite food sensations are saltiness and crunch and nothing delivers on that quite like fried bar food, my first and perhaps greatest restaurant love.

Fried food is nearly always tasty no matter where it comes from, but some places manage to elevate it above its rudimentary salty, crunchy, fatty-ness to a legitimate culinary experience. So for our most recent bar food foray, we ordered from Stella.

Stella opened in 2010, making it a longtime Iowa City establishment. Owned by Kevin Perez, who is also a co-owner of several other Iowa City restaurants including Short’s Burger and Shine and Hudson’s Tap, the restaurant is located a stone’s throw from Kinnick Stadium on Melrose Avenue. I’d been there before, but since it’s just outside my usual stomping grounds I hadn’t visited in years. I haven’t settled on a favorite bar food spot since moving to Johnson County, so it seemed like a good time to try them again.

Advertisement

Neither my partner Mike or I had eaten all day, so we went all out. We ordered the Cajun cheese curds, I got the fish and chips, he ordered the tenderloin and we added a salted caramel brownie to share. Our order was delivered about 40 minutes after we placed it, which is impressive considering the distance between the restaurant and our apartment.

The food checked all the desired boxes. First of all, the portions were huge, possibly the largest from anywhere we have yet ordered. Everything was a familiar classic but with little twists that made them unique to Stella. And perhaps most importantly, all the breaded items were still crisp, which is often not the case when fried food has to travel to its final destination.

The Cajun cheese curds were the perfect salty, crunchy, eat-it-by-the-handful snack. The chipotle ranch that accompanied them, which I greeted with a lack of enthusiasm when I read it on the menu, was absolutely delicious. We ate every last one.

Fish and chips is one of my favorite meals, so I’ve had it at countless places and Stella’s was among the best I’ve had. The fish was perfectly breaded with a John’s White Ale batter, the fish inside was flaky and moist, and the hand-cut fries were excellent. It also came with a side of sriracha tartar sauce. Tartar is not my favorite condiment, but the addition of sriracha balanced the sweetness and gave it a more interesting flavor.

I only got to try a bite of Mike’s tenderloin before he devoured it, but he attests that it’s the best one he’s had in his seven years of living in the area.

Last but not least was the brownie. I saved my half for breakfast because I love dessert in the morning with coffee. The brownie was also generously sized — half of it was about the size of a brownie I’d cut for myself. It came drenched in a caramel sauce and topped with sliced strawberries. The sauce was the standout — it was a richer, less-sweet version of caramel that had burnt sugar notes.

My pub fare research will continue, but Stella nailed all the most important details and I can’t wait to try their versions of my other favorites.

Advertisement

Presented by Chomp


  • 24
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get Tested

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.