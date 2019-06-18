The Makers Loft is now selling coffee on the Ped Mall







There’s a new option for coffee on the go on the Ped Mall. The Makers Loft, better known for selling locally produced art and handcrafted items, has opened a walk-up window for those in need of caffeine served quickly, from Wake Up Iowa City coffee to Cobra Verde energy drinks.

“We offer drip coffee, pour-over coffee, cold brew and a few additional cold beverages as well, like ice tea and lemonade,” said Makers Loft co-owner Simeon Talley. “We’ll be adding new drinks periodically, like cream soda.”

“Everything is locally sourced,” he added.

Speaking to Little Village at the opening of the shop’s Ped Mall location on May 5, Talley explained, “The Makers Loft, at its core, is an effort to make local goods, local art more accessible to more people.”

Locally roasted coffee is just an extension of that effort. Before the end of the month, the shop will take its next step, and add grab-and-go food items.

“The premise is to allow people a very quick, but quality option to grab a bite to eat,” Talley said.

The Makers Loft was launched in 2018, in a second-floor space on E Washington Street. During last year’s holiday shopping season, it expanded, opening a pop-up store in Coral Ridge Mall. Earlier this year, that pop-up moved into a more permanent location at the mall. (Sadly for mall shoppers, no food or drinks are sold out of that store.)

The walk-up window at the Makers Loft downtown is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

“But when there are special events downtown, we usually keep the window and the store open later,” Talley said.