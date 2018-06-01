The Dandy Lion hosts soft opening this weekend







The Dandy Lion preview 111 S Dubuque Street — Friday, June 1 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 2 at 4 p.m.

The Dandy Lion, the Ped Mall’s newest dining establishment, will host a soft-opening this weekend. In preparation for their imminent grand opening, partners Lindsay Chastain and Tommy Connolly will open the doors both tonight and Saturday evening for curious customers looking to beat the heat of this weekend’s Iowa Arts Festival.

The space at 111 S Dubuque Street was the home of Forbidden Planet, which closed in January. After modest renovations over the last few months, The Dandy Lion is nearing its official opening day.

This weekend’s preview event — Friday, 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, 4-9 p.m. — will offer eager eaters a chance to enjoy cocktails, beer, wine and snacks as they satisfy their curiosity for things to come.

In just a few short weeks, The Dandy Lion will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving breakfast favorites (pancakes, french toast, omelets), toasts (avocado and salmon), salads and sandwiches with plenty of gluten-free and vegetarian options. From 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., the focus will shift, as The Dandy Lion becomes a cocktail and caffeine lounge. Expect delicious craft cocktails, housemade sodas, wine and Wake Up Iowa coffee. If you’re feeling peckish, a small selection of “lounge fare” is offered ranging from cheese and charcuterie boards to pasties and tea sandwiches.

Stay tuned for opening day in mid-June.