Swastikas spray-painted on Iowa City church

Posted on by Paul Brennan

Vandals spray-painted swastikas and other graffiti on the Greater Iowa City Church of the Nazarene on Saturday night, the Iowa City Police Department announced on Monday afternoon. The vandalism at the church, which is located at 1035 Wade St in Iowa City, is believed to have occurred between 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night and 8:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

ICPD requests that anyone with information about the crime call them at 319-356-5276.

“The Iowa City Church of the Nazarene began with a mid-week prayer meeting in 1925,” according the church’s website. “It was officially organized in the summer of 1926 with six charter members.”

In 2002, the church reorganized into two new congregations, First African Nazarene Church and La Iglesia Unidos en Cristo. The church also works in partnership with the Chinese Community Fellowship, Infuse and Open Door.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this crime. Anyone with information can contact CrimeStoppers online or by calling 319-358-8477. Crimestoppers welcomes anonymous tips, and guarantees confidentiality.


