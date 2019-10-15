Street closures announced for UI Homecoming Parade







30 Shares

This year’s University of Iowa Homecoming Parade is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Washington and Gilbert streets. The parade then proceeds through downtown, before ending at Iowa Avenue and Gilbert.

On Tuesday, the city released the list of street closures for the parade, which begin at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Starting at 4 p.m. Van Buren Street, between Market and College Johnson Street, between Market and Burlington College Street, between Van Buren and Dodge Washington Street, between Gilbert and Dodge Iowa Avenue, between Gilbert and Dodge Jefferson Street, between Gilbert and Dodge Starting at 4:30 p.m Clinton Street, between Market and College Dubuque Street, between Jefferson and Washington Washington Street, between Clinton and Gilbert Iowa Avenue, between Clinton and Gilbert Starting at 5:30 p.m. Gilbert Street, between Market and College Jefferson Street, between Madison and Gilbert

Most of the streets will reopen by 7:30 p.m., but Clinton Street, between Washington and Jefferson, and Iowa Avenue, between Clinton and Dubuque, will remain closed for the Homecoming Concert (featuring Bad Suns with The Greeting Committee) following the parade.

No parking signs will go up along the parade route between noon and 4 p.m. Vehicles parked in those areas will be towed. The Tower Place Parking Ramp (335 Iowa Ave) will close at 5 p.m. and not reopen until after the parade. While the ramp is closed, no vehicles will be allowed in or out of the ramp.

The city estimates 15,000 people will attend the UI Homecoming Parade. This year’s grand marshal is B.J. Armstrong, a Hawkeye basketball great, NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls point guard during the three-peat championship years.

The Hawkeye football team will play the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium Saturday for the Homecoming game, kicking off at 11 a.m.