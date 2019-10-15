Advertisement

Street closures announced for UI Homecoming Parade

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Zak Neumann, Homecoming Parade
The Iowa Alumni Band marches the parade route. Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.

This year’s University of Iowa Homecoming Parade is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Washington and Gilbert streets. The parade then proceeds through downtown, before ending at Iowa Avenue and Gilbert.

Route for 2019 UI Homecoming Parade, Friday, Oct. 18. — City of Iowa City

On Tuesday, the city released the list of street closures for the parade, which begin at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Starting at 4 p.m.

Van Buren Street, between Market and College

Johnson Street, between Market and Burlington

College Street, between Van Buren and Dodge

Washington Street, between Gilbert and Dodge

Iowa Avenue, between Gilbert and Dodge

Jefferson Street, between Gilbert and Dodge

Starting at 4:30 p.m

Clinton Street, between Market and College

Dubuque Street, between Jefferson and Washington

Washington Street, between Clinton and Gilbert

Iowa Avenue, between Clinton and Gilbert

Starting at 5:30 p.m.

Gilbert Street, between Market and College

Jefferson Street, between Madison and Gilbert

Most of the streets will reopen by 7:30 p.m., but Clinton Street, between Washington and Jefferson, and Iowa Avenue, between Clinton and Dubuque, will remain closed for the Homecoming Concert (featuring Bad Suns with The Greeting Committee) following the parade.

No parking signs will go up along the parade route between noon and 4 p.m. Vehicles parked in those areas will be towed. The Tower Place Parking Ramp (335 Iowa Ave) will close at 5 p.m. and not reopen until after the parade. While the ramp is closed, no vehicles will be allowed in or out of the ramp.

The city estimates 15,000 people will attend the UI Homecoming Parade. This year’s grand marshal is B.J. Armstrong, a Hawkeye basketball great, NBA All-Star and Chicago Bulls point guard during the three-peat championship years.

The Hawkeye football team will play the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium Saturday for the Homecoming game, kicking off at 11 a.m.


