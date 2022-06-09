Spots for Spot: Five dog-friendly things to do in the Metro

Our dogs are our best friends. That’s why it hurts a little extra to leave them at home while we go out and enjoy our favorite summer activities. And while there are quite a few dog-friendly patios in the Des Moines area, sometimes our pup deserves a little more stimulation than just sitting on the concrete. Here are five places in the Des Moines metro area that your four-legged social butterfly will enjoy just as much as you this summer.

Kinship Brewing in Waukee not only has a large selection of tasty brews, it also has a dog park! The park is free to use for customers only, but don’t worry — purchasing a beer is as easy as scanning one of the QR codes in the park, and it will be brought out to you while you keep an eye on your pup. If your dog is looking to mix and mingle, this is a great venue.

Unless they’re a service dog, you won’t have much luck trying to bring your pup into the grocery store. So, if you really want Fido to help you pick out your produce, look no further than the Des Moines Farmers Market. Brimming with local vendors, you’re sure to find almost everything you need to fill up your pantry and your dog’s treat jar. Since the Farmers Market can be busy, dogs that are easily overwhelmed might be best left at home.

Living History Farms is the Metro’s favorite outdoor historical museum, and your dog can join in on the educational fun, too. According to their website, Living History Farms welcomes “well-behaved dogs” who are kept on “standard length, non-retractable leashes.” Attend one of LHF’s numerous year-round events with your hound.

Dogs are always welcome at Living History Farms, but this Saturday is their special day. Bring your well-behaved pooch on a standard leash to Fido on the Farms! https://t.co/8WYPVMOQet pic.twitter.com/XXxhffbIdj — Living History Farms (@LHFarms) May 30, 2022

Des Moines’ biggest music festival is not only a good time for you and the family, it’s also a great time for your dog. Pups are welcome to explore the free stage area along with you, but only service animals are allowed inside the paid festival grounds. If you bring your dog to the festival, be aware of how close you are to the speakers, as loud music can be hard on a dog’s sensitive ears.

Yes, we are dog friendly! 😍 Have you brought your dog to 80/35?

.

.

.

📸 Dani Reed pic.twitter.com/gkNK7Q1HsL — 80/35 Music Festival (@8035) May 11, 2022

This Iowan-owned pet store has four stores across the region: Des Moines, Urbandale, Altoona and West Des Moines. The store carries all natural pet supplies and invites your dog to come shopping with you. What better way to get them the right treats than to let them help you pick them out!