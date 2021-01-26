Advertisement

Cars blocking snow removal in downtown Iowa City will be towed starting at 2 a.m. on Wednesday

Courtesy of the City of Iowa City

After a substantial snowfall, two things invariably happen in Iowa City. First, snowblowers and shovels hit the sidewalks as people work to clear their patch of public walkway when the snow ends. Then an overnight tow-away zone is set up downtown as city workers clear the streets.

Crews will starts clearing the streets downtown at 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, vehicles parked at metered spaces will be towed to make way for the snow removal, the Public Works Department announced Tuesday.

“Towing will impact the following streets: Prentiss to Market, Madison to Gilbert, as well as N. Clinton Street from Market to Church,” the department said. “The parking in these areas are metered spots, which do not permit parking from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Follow all posted parking signs to prevent your vehicle from being towed.”

Anyone needing information about a towed vehicle should call the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.


