Six Central Iowa podcasts to spice up your drive





There’s a good chance you’ve dipped a toe or two into the world of podcasting. Whether you record them or just listen, podcasts are an increasingly common way to get and spread information (or daily true crime content, no judgement either way.)

If you’re looking to enhance your commute with a podcast recorded a little closer to home than a Slow Burn or My Favorite Murder, here’s a list of six pods made here in Central Iowa.

Pretty Fort Weekly

Des Moines natives (and high school pals) Chase Schweitzer and Parker Reed are the hosts of Pretty Fort Weekly. This music podcast covers new releases from Iowa artists with lively conversation and plenty of laughs.

Des Moines and Dragons

THE podcast for game lovers, Des Moines and Dragons follows along as a group of friends play tabletop roleplaying games. If you enjoy longer episodes and game spectating, this is the podcast for you.

Local To Legend

Host Emily Steele has conversations with local business owners and entrepreneurs in this Des Moines-produced podcast. Tackling topics like hyperlocal influencing, branding and more, Local to Legend is an informative and uplifting listen.

DMPL Podcast

Book lovers, this one’s for you! The Des Moines Public Library’s podcast is your go-to for local library happenings, author interviews and all things bookish. It’s also just another way to support your local library.

What A Pitch!

Presented by Pandaring Talk and hosted by Sean Dengler, What A Pitch is a show where guests pitch movies that don’t exist (yet). For movie buffs and creative writers alike, this podcast is sure to keep you entertained.

Des Moines Storytellers Project

Recorded live, the Des Moines Register‘s Storytellers Project is Iowa’s version of The Moth. This podcast features stories from Iowans about life, loss and everything in between.

Looking for more Iowa-made pods? Check out this guide made by Little Village’s Genevieve Trainor in 2020.