Shuttle service available for caucus sites in Iowa City







780 Shares

Iowa City Transit will be running shuttles to caucus sites Monday evening, even those off of normal bus routes. The shuttles will run every 30 minutes, starting at 5:30 p.m., and continue until after caucus activities conclude at the site the shuttle is servicing.

To participate in the caucus, a person must either be in the caucus room or already waiting in line to get in by 7 p.m. The Iowa Democratic Party is expecting a record turnout on Monday night, so parking, which is traditionally a problem at some precincts, will likely be much worse this year.

Fares for the shuttles will be the same as normal bus fare: $1 for adults, 75 cents for those under 18. People 60 and older, as well as anyone with a Medicare card, can ride for 50 cents. Buses are free for low-income seniors and people with disabilities.

Iowa City Transit has four shuttle routes listed. (Click on the link for route maps.)

Johnson County Fairgrounds Shuttle Shuttle service to the Democratic Party and Republican Party caucus location at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 4265 Oak Crest Hill Rd SE. Shuttle will be a regular 40-foot transit bus, and the headsign will display “Caucus Shuttle.” Terry Trueblood/Alexander Elementary Shuttle Shuttle will serve the Democratic Party caucus site at Terry Trueblood Recreation Area, 579 McCollister Boulevard, as well as the Republican Party caucus site located at Alexander Elementary, 3571 Sycamore St. Shuttle will use an Iowa City Transit paratransit vehicle. Alexander Elementary Shuttle Shuttle will serve Democratic Party caucus site located at Alexander Elementary school. Shuttle will use a regular 40-foot transit bus. Headsign will be designated “Caucus Shuttle.” Start and end point is Alexander Elementary. Clarion/ICCSD Building Shuttle Shuttle will service both the Republican Party location at the Iowa City Community School District’s Office Building, 1725 N. Dodge St., as well as the Democratic Party location at the Clarion Hotel. This shuttle will be a Iowa City Transit paratransit vehicle. Start and end point is the Clarion Highlander Hotel and Conference Center, 2525 N. Dodge St.

For those still looking for rides to a caucus site, John Deeth, Democratic Party caucus organizer for Johnson County tweeted some advice.

Dear everyone: Presidential campaigns are a better resource for rides than county parties. — John Deeth 🐢 (@johndeeth) January 29, 2020