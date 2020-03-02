Sen. Amy Klobuchar ends her presidential bid, will endorse Joe Biden







Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is ending her campaign for president and will join Joe Biden at a Monday night rally in Dallas, where she will endorse the former vice president, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Klobuchar’s decision comes one day before Super Tuesday, when 14 states, including Minnesota, hold primaries. It also comes one day after Pete Buttigieg, the winner of the Iowa Caucus, dropped out of the 2020 presidential race.

Klobuchar and Biden had a terse exchange in the last Democratic candidates’ debate regarding gun control.

“I am the author of the ‘boyfriend loophole’ that says that domestic abusers can’t go out and get an AK47,” Klobuchar said. “I wrote that law,” Biden interjected. “You didn’t write that bill. I wrote that bill,” Klobuchar said. “I did. I wrote the bill the Violence Against Women Act that took out of the hands of people who abused their—” Biden said. “We’ll have a fact check look at that,” Klobuchar fired back

Klobuchar was correct in that exchange.

But for the most part, Klobuchar and Biden agree on major policies. Both are opposed to Medicare For All and free tuition at all public colleges.

“What I think we need is someone who understands the difference between a plan and a pipe dream,” was a standard line in Klobuchar’s stump speech, used to dismiss the plans of more progressive candidates as impossible to achieve.

Klobuchar had long been a favorite of political pundits, convinced that her record of winning elections in Minnesota would make her a formidable candidate. It didn’t. It was also speculated that Klobuchar would have an advantage in Iowa since she was from a neighboring state. In the final weeks before the Feb. 3 caucus, there were repeated news stories claiming there was surge in support for Klobuchar, but there was never any evidence of that surge beyond occasional anecdotes.

Klobuchar finished in fifth place in Iowa. It would be her second-highest finish as a presidential candidate.

The following week, the New Hampshire primary marked the high point of her campaign, with a third place finish. In Nevada, Klobuchar dropped to sixth place, and she also finished sixth in South Carolina, winning just 3.2 percent of the vote.

Klobuchar is the third candidate to drop out of the Democratic race following the South Carolina primary. In addition to Klobuchar and Buttigieg, billionaire Tom Steyer also ended his candidacy.







