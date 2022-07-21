Section of S Gilbert Street will be closed to traffic until mid-August

A short but busy section of S Gilbert Street will be closed to traffic for almost a month starting next week to “facilitate the reconstruction of the CRANDIC railroad crossing and street pavement repair,” the Iowa City Public Works Department said in a statement.

Traffic in both directions along the street will be blocked between Benton Street and Maiden Lane, or the two blocks from just past the old Varsity Cleaners building to almost Gumby’s Pizza, if you navigate by landmarks instead of cross-street names when driving towards downtown. The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, July 25.

“Access to businesses will be maintained,” Public Works said. The department will have detour signs posted, encouraging people to use a route “using Kirkwood Avenue, Benton Street, Riverside Drive, and Burlington Street.”

Weather permitting, the work is supposed to be completed by Friday, Aug. 19.