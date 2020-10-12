Advertisement

Satellite locations for early voting open this week

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 60
    Shares

The Linn County Auditor’s office set up an early in-person voting site in the food court of Lindale Mall, 4444 1st Ave NE ahead of the 2020 general election. Oct. 6, 2020. — Jessica Abdoney/Little Village

Early voting in the Nov. 3 election got off to a fast start last week, with 14,389 people casting ballots in Johnson County and 5,580 voting early in Linn County.

Those totals reflect both in-person early voting, as well as absentee ballots returned by mail or deposited in the drop boxes set up by the auditor’s offices in both counties.

Satellite voting stations are opening this week, offering voters more opportunities to cast their ballot before Election Day.

Johnson County

Clear Creek Amana West Campus Building
331 W Marengo Rd, Tiffin
Monday, Oct.12, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Swisher Public Library
72 2nd St SE
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2 – 6 p.m.

Coralville Public Library
1401 5th St., Coralville
Wednesday, Oct.14, Thursday, Oct. 15 and Friday, Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Solon Public Library
320 W Main St
Wednesday, Oct.14, 2 – 6 p.m.

North Liberty Community Library
520 W Cherry St.
Saturday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18, 1 – 4 p.m.

Linn County

Cornell College – Multi Sport Center
835 1st Street W, Mount Vernon, IA
Thursday, October 15, noon – 6 p.m.

IBEW Local 405 Union Hall
1211 Wiley Blvd SW
Sunday, Oct. 18, noon – 6 p.m

Drive-through early voting will continue in both Johnson and Linn. In Johnson County, drive-through voting is taking place at the parking ramp north of the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building at 855 S Dubuque St, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Linn County Auditor’s Office has set up its in-person early voting site at 823 3rd St SW, Cedar Rapids, near the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center. Voting hours on weekdays are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Linn County has a second in-person early voting site at the food court of Lindale Mall, 4444 1st Ave NE, which is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Cars in line for early voting at the Johnson County Health and Human Services Building parking ramp, Oct. 5, 2020. — Paul Brennan/Little Village

The voter ID law passed by the Iowa Legislature in 2017 is in effect for this election, so those who want to vote early in person should bring one of the following forms of identification to their voting site.

• Iowa Voter Identification Card
• Iowa Driver’s License
• Iowa Non-Operator ID
• U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID
• U.S. Passport
• Tribal ID Card/Document

If a voter doesn’t have one of the acceptable forms of ID, another registered voter who has ID can attest to the ID-less voter’s identity. The voter without ID can then cast a provisional ballot.

Anyone casting a provisional ballot will be given instructions for what needs to be done to have that provisional ballot counted; the voter must complete the process by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Those preferring to vote early by returning an absentee ballot they requested can do so by mailing it to the auditor’s office or depositing it in a ballot drop box. In Johnson County, two drop boxes are located on the south side of the Johnson County Administration Building. The drop box in Linn County is at the drive-through early voting site.

To be counted, a mail-in ballot must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 and arrive at the auditor’s office by Monday, Nov. 9. Absentee ballots must be in a drop off box by the time polls close at 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3, in order to be valid.

The drop box set up outside the Jean Oxley Public Service Center in Cedar Rapids. Aug. 26, 2020. — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

  • 60
    Shares
Thoughts? Tips? A cute picture of a dog? Share them with LV » editor@littlevillagemag.com

Advertisement

Advertisement

ORDER NOW

Summer Programs 2020

Get 150+ local restaurants delivered to your door in the Iowa City & Cedar Rapids areas!

The Future is Unwritten

You look to Little Village for today’s stories. Your sustaining support will help us write tomorrow’s.

Regular

$10/mo or $120/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
The cost of doing this work really adds up! Your contribution at this level will cover telephone and internet expenses for one month at the LV editorial offices.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Italic

$20/mo or $240/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
$240 is enough to cover one month’s costs for sending out our weekly entertainment newsletter, The Weekender. Make a contribution at this level to put a little more oomph on your support and your weekend.
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

Bold

$30/mo or $360/year
(AUTO-RENEW)
LittleVillageMag.com connects eastern Iowa culture with the world. Your contribution at this level will cover the site’s hosting costs for three months. A bold move for our boldest supporters!
Support
Monthly Support
Annually

All monthly and annual contributors receive:

  • Recognition on our Supporters page (aliases welcome)
  • Exclusive early access when we release new half-price gift cards
  • Access to a secret Facebook group where you can connect with other supporters and discuss the latest news and upcoming events (and maybe swap pet pics?) with the LV staff
  • Invitations to periodic publisher chats (held virtually for now) to meet with Matt and give him a piece of your mind, ask your burning questions and hear more about the future plans for Little Village, Bread & Butter Magazine, Witching Hour Festival and our other endeavors.

Advertisement

Randy's Flooring is a local, employee-owned retailed that has been part of the Corridor for over 40 years, delivering quality and value through the largest selection of carpet, tile, hardwood, window treatments, and specialty products supported by the knowledgeable staff and in-house flooring designers who can help transform residential and commercial spaces.

 
Get Started