Rollin’ Recmobile returns to Cedar Rapids parks









The Rollin' Recmobile is returning to Cedar Rapids parks starting on Monday.

The van will visit two to three parks six days a week over the summer with recreation equipment, games and activities led by city staff.

The Recmobile will stop at 13 parks around the city: Bever, Cedar Valley, Cleveland, Daniels, Delaney, Hayes, Hidder, Greene Square, Jacolyn, Kenwood, Redmond, Reed and Time Check.

Activities are expected to change weekly and could include kickball, spikeball, GaGa ball, obstacle courses, a bounce house, karaoke, lawn bowling, dance events and contests, the city said in a news release. There is no cost to participate.

Families were first able to participate in Rollin’ Recmobile activities last summer, but programming was limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city announced earlier this year that they are adding a mobile Neighborhood Resource Center to the van. The addition is possible through a $10,000 grant the city received from the National League of Cities.

The Neighborhood Resource Center will consist of equipment to increase engagement with city services, such as digital survey stations, chairs and outdoor misters. There will also be resources available, including water bottles, flashlights and insulated grocery bags.

There is also a wi-fi hotspot on the van.

“We are excited to see outreach grow through the Rollin’ Recmobile,” the city’s Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hock said in a news release. “Maximizing the use of the van to connect with citizens of all ages is the ultimate goal.”

The Rollin’ Recmobile will also partner with various local organizations to provide information and additional activities. The city listed 14 partnering organizations, including the Cedar Rapids Public Library, Iowa Legal Aid, Early Bird CR, Waypoint and “many more.”

The Recmobile follows the same schedule every week. Any schedule adjustments will be announced through CRNewsNow. The city will postpone or cancel park stops due to storms or tornado watches.

Mondays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. at Redmond Park, 1545 3rd Ave. SE

1:30-3:30 p.m. at Jacolyn Park, 198 Jacolyn Dr. NW Tuesdays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. at Daniels Park, 940 Oakland Rd. NE

1:30-3:30 p.m. at Hayes Park, 1924 D St. SW

4:30-6:30 p.m. at Reed Park, 618 7th Ave. SW Wednesdays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. at Delaney Park, 5150 20th Ave. SW

1:30-3:30 p.m. at Cedar Valley Park, 2250 Blakely Blvd. SE

4:30-6:30 p.m. at Cleveland Park, 1600 8th Ave. SW Thursdays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. at Time Check Park, 1131 5th St. NW

1:30-3:30 p.m. at Greene Square, 400 4th Ave. SE Fridays:

9:30-11:30 a.m. at Hidder Park, 1248 10th St. SE

1:30-3:30 p.m. at Bever Park, 2700 Bever Ave. SE Saturdays:

10:00-11:00 a.m. at Kenwood Park, 900 35th St. NE

12:00-1:00 p.m. at Redmond Park, 1545 3rd Ave. SE

2:00-3:00 p.m. at Cleveland Park, 1600 8th Ave. SW









