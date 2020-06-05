Cedar Rapids will launch the Rollin’ Recmobile program later this month







The City of Cedar Rapids is launching the Rollin’ Recmobile later this month to bring a variety of family-friendly activities to the community.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department canceled youth programs that were scheduled to start in June due to COVID-19. The Rollin’ Recmobile will give families the opportunity to enjoy activities while also social distancing and following other COVID-19 health guidelines, the city said in a news release.

The Recmobile will visit two to three parks six days a week. A schedule of stops will be available when the program begins, which is scheduled for June 22, according to the city.

Families will be able to pick up projects and activities to do at the park or at home. The city plans to expand to group activities — such as sports games and fitness classes — when it is safe to do so. Each spot will also include free food and free wifi.

The Recmobile will stop at 13 parks around the city: Bever, Cedar Valley, Cherry Hill, Cleveland, Daniels, Hayes, Hidder, Greene Square, Jacolyn, Jones, Noelridge, Redmond, and Time Check.

Cedar Rapids playgrounds reopened on June 1, along with the Riverside Skate Park, basketball courts and ballfields.

Cedar Rapids Public Library is allowing returns again

The Cedar Rapids Public Library informed patrons earlier this week that materials can now be returned. The library had been asking people to hold onto materials they had checked out.

Items can be returned to book drops around the area, including those at CRPL, Ladd Library and HyVee.

The library will quarantine returned items for 72 hours, so there is no need to clean the materials at home.

CRPL — along with the public libraries in Hiawatha and Marion — have resumed curbside hold pick-up of library materials. The three libraries have also eliminated fines for overdue materials.

Each library has its own hours of operation.

Cedar Rapids Public Library pick-up hours

Monday-Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When notified that your hold is available, please visit the library and call (319) 261-7323 for instructions. Hiawatha Public Library pick-up hours

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You will be notified when your hold is available. Once notified, please call (319) 393-1414 for further instructions. Marion Public Library pick-up hours

Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When notified your hold is available, please visit the Library and call 319.377.3412 for instructions.







