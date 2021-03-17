City of Cedar Rapids is expanding its Rollin’ Recmobile program to also include a neighborhood resource center







The City of Cedar Rapids will add a mobile Neighborhood Resource Center to its Rollin’ Recmobile van.

The addition is possible after the city received a $10,000 grant from the National League of Cities. Cedar Rapids was one of eight communities chosen for the funding as part of the organization’s 2021 Leadership in Community Resilience program.

The Neighborhood Resource Center will consist of equipment to increase engagement with city services, such as digital survey stations, chairs and outdoor misters. There will also be resources available, including water bottles, flashlights and insulated grocery bags, according to a news release.

“Neighborhood Resource Centers became an integral component of the City’s response to the derecho in August,” Eric Holthaus, the city’s sustainability coordinator, said in the release. “Enhancing the Recmobile with these new tools will provide another avenue to connect residents with City resources in locations convenient to them.”

The Rollin’ Recmobile began bringing games and activities to parks across the city last summer. The city will use the van to bring more services and resources to neighborhoods later this year, in addition to the games and activities the van already provides.

Dates and engagement opportunities will be announced by the city at a later date.







