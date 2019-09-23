Advertisement

Republican Mark Sanford, challenging Trump for the 2020 nomination, is holding a meet-and-greet at the Coralville Farmers Market

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 4
    Shares

Video still of Mark Sanford on Fox News Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019.

Mark Sanford, one of the three Republicans challenging Donald Trump for their party’s 2020 presidential nomination, will hold a meet-and-greet at the Coralville Farmers Market on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Sanford, a former Trump supporter who concedes he stands almost no chance of defeating the president, is best known for disappearing for almost a week in 2009, while he was governor of South Carolina. Even his staff didn’t know where he was, but tried to cover for the governor, telling the public, the press and state officials Sanford was unavailable because he was “hiking the Appalachian Trail.” In fact, the then-married governor secretly flown to Buenos Aires to spend time with his girlfriend.

When Sanford announced his candidacy earlier this month, he said he was running to restore traditional Republican Party values.

Advertisement

Only one of the other two Republican candidates challenging has visited Iowa this year. Former Massachusetts governor William Weld, who announced his 2020 bid in February, spoke at the Iowa State Fair last month. It is Weld’s sole Iowa event so far.

Joe Walsh, a former one-term congressman and current rightwing radio talk show host, hasn’t visited the state since declaring his candidacy last month. Like Sanford, Walsh supported Trump in 2016, but has grown disenchanted with Trump’s behavior as president, complaining that Trump is “nuts, he’s erratic, he’s cruel, he stokes bigotry.” Ironically, since announcing his run, Walsh has had to concede that he has his own long history of racist statements.

Sanford’s Coralville appearance is one of nine stops he is making in Iowa this week. Most are in the Des Moines area and most are at restaurants. His final stop on the tour will be a meet-and-greet at an Arby’s in Des Moines.


  • 4
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

40 Years Forward:

A Celebration of Empowerment & Hope

Deb Talan of "The Weepies" will begin our night of celebration with a story of survival, empowerment, and hope told through words and song. Join us in remembering our past and envisioning the future at the Coralville Mariott.

GET TICKETS

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

Vote Today!

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, cast your vote for your favorite places, people, eats and entertainment around the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.

Don't forget to explain your picks! The best answers will be published in LV's Best of the CRANDIC issue, out Dec. 3, 2019.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS