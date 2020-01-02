Advertisement

Rep. Abby Finkenauer endorses Joe Biden for president

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 232
    Shares

Rep. Abby Finkenauer and Joe Biden — official photo; Zak Neumann/Little Village

Abby Finkenauer became the first Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation to endorse a 2020 presidential candidate when the first-term representative announced on Monday she is supporting Joe Biden.

Finkenauer started her endorsement by talking about her upbringing.

“I was raised in a small town in rural Iowa, where my family instilled in me the importance of hard work, caring for others, and most importantly the value of public service,” said the first-term representative in a written statement released by the Biden campaign. Finkenauer, whose congressional district includes Cedar Rapids and Dubuque, is originally from Sherrill, Iowa. The city, which is near Dubuque — Finkenauer attended Dubuque’s Hempstead High School — has a population of less than 200.

Advertisement

“We need a President who reflects those same values and will make America’s working families their top priority,” Finkenauer said in her statement. “Joe Biden’s character, record, and commitment to rebuilding the backbone of the country — the middle class — is what Iowa and this country needs.”

It’s not really a surprise that Finkenauer chose Biden. In 2007, a then-18-year-old Finkenauer worked as the state volunteer coordinator in Iowa for Biden’s 2008 campaign for president. Biden finished fifth in the 2008 Iowa Caucus, with 4 percent of the vote statewide. Biden dropped out of the race immediately after the caucus results were announced.

(Twenty years earlier, Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign imploded after it was reported part of his closing remarks during a debate at the 1987 Iowa State Fair were taken without credit from a speech delivered a few months earlier by a British politician.)

In 2014, when a 25-year-old Finkenauer ran for the Iowa House of Representatives, she regularly cited her job with the Biden campaign to assure District 99 voters that she had the necessary political experience to be an effective representative. Unlike Biden’s campaign, Finkenauer’s was successful.

Curiously, the endorsement announcement doesn’t mention Finkenauer’s previous work on Biden’s behalf.

In her statement, Finkenauer doesn’t cite any of Biden’s policy proposals. Instead, she focused, as Biden does, on his promise to end political divisions in Washington D.C., and in the nation.

“It’s time we have leadership in the White House who believes in the value of not only uniting a divided Congress, but uniting our country through common sense, dignity, and respect,” she said.

Advertisement

Finkenauer was elected to represent the Iowa’s 1st Congressional District in 2018, and is currently running for a second term.


  • 232
    Shares
Category: Community/News, Top Story
Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 1-4, 2020
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

Little Village
2019 Give Guide

Get to know some of the nonprofits helping to make the CRANDIC a better place to live.

LEARN MORE

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS