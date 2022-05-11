Photo Gallery: The inaugural Tulip Festival at Wilson’s Orchard and Farm

The inaugural Tulip Festival sprouted up at
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm last Saturday. Hundreds of people picked red, white, yellow and pink tulips. Kids enjoyed arts and crafts, and a nature scavenger hunt, and their parents walked to the ciderhouse to sample apple cider. While strawberries and apples are out of season, you could still find jarred preserves, jelly and jam at the farm market, along with apple cider donuts and ice cream.
There were several music performances throughout the day as well — Stephanie Catlett and Sam Drella, Kalimbaman and the Fabulous Yahoo Drummers, and Sneezy Dollars. The Tulip Festival wrapped up with sunset yoga in the tulip field, led by Hot House Yoga.
The inaugural Tulip Festival, held in Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, on Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A dog enjoys the flowers, sunlight and people at the Tulip Festival. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A pink tulip basks in the sunlight. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Alaina Wilson snips tulips. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
It cost $5 for the shears, and the tulips cost $1.50 per stem. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Kali Slaymaker picks tulips. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
People cut tulips and place them in jars. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Rows of red tulips are backlight by the afternoon sun at the Tulip Festival. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Elizabeth Swanson cuts tulips. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Red, yellow, pink and white tulips stand in the field. The elusive purple tulips haven’t bloomed. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
People wade through the flowers looking for the perfect tulip. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Hundreds of people comb through the flowers at the Tulip Festival. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A red tulip blooms. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Hundreds of tulips and flower aficionados at the Tulip Festival. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Placeholders.enable();
}} } );jQuery(document).bind('gform_post_conditional_logic', function(event, formId, fields, isInit){} );</script><script type='text/javascript'> jQuery(document).ready(function(){jQuery(document).trigger('gform_post_render', [17, 1]) } ); </script>