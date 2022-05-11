Photo Gallery: The inaugural Tulip Festival at Wilson’s Orchard and Farm

The inaugural Tulip Festival sprouted up at Wilson’s Orchard and Farm last Saturday. Hundreds of people picked red, white, yellow and pink tulips. Kids enjoyed arts and crafts, and a nature scavenger hunt, and their parents walked to the ciderhouse to sample apple cider. While strawberries and apples are out of season, you could still find jarred preserves, jelly and jam at the farm market, along with apple cider donuts and ice cream.

There were several music performances throughout the day as well — Stephanie Catlett and Sam Drella, Kalimbaman and the Fabulous Yahoo Drummers, and Sneezy Dollars. The Tulip Festival wrapped up with sunset yoga in the tulip field, led by Hot House Yoga.