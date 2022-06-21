Photo Gallery: Iowa City’s 51st Pride Parade and Festival

Thousands of people participated in the Iowa City’s 51st Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday. The parade began at College Green at noon and ended on the corner of East Washington Street and South Linn Street.
After the parade, there were musical performances by
Alisabeth Von Presley, Miss Christine, Alyx Rush and the Quire of Eastern Iowa. The main stage also hosted I.C. Kings, a drag king troupe; Draglings, young drag artists; and Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha, a burlesque troupe.
Pride celebrations typically commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which began on June 28, 1969. Last year’s Iowa City Pride Festival, however, was held in October to coincide with the 1979 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. This year also brought back the traditional Pride parade, after
last year’s event included a Unity March.
Festivities began at noon and continued well into the night.
Little Village videographer Jason Smith and multimedia journalist Adria Carpenter captured the celebration.
The Pride Parade.turns onto East Washington Street. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
A young girl poses for a portrait before the Pride Parade begins. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A pony prances through the streets during the Iowa City Pride parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A person cheers during the Pride Parade. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague marches in the Pride Parade. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
A couple holds an “Our love surpasses approval” sign during the parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A dog wearing Pride colors gets lots of pets at the parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Marchers hold an “Iowa Pride” banner. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
Attendees hold up a “Proud as Fuck” banner in front of an anti-LGBTQ hate group. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
A group poses for a portrait during the parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Two children march during the Pride Parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A person holds a rainbow umbrella during Iowa City Pride. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
People took pictures and cheered as the Pride Parade traveled through downtown. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Moms Demand Action marches in the Pride Parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Two people hug during the Pride Parade. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
A young child watched the Pride Parade from the sidelines. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Participants hold up the Iowa City Pride banner. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
A dancer performs with Alisabeth Von Presley at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Jason Smith/Little Village
A massive horse prances through College Green Park before the parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A participant holds a “Protect Trans Youth” sign during the parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A person cheers during the Pride Parade. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
People hug during the Pride Parade. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
People participate in the 51st Pride Parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A driver revs the motorcycle engine. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A participant holds a Pride flag during the parade. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
A drag queen waves at onlookers during the Pride Parade. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
A young child marches in the parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
The University of Iowa CAMBUS drives in the Pride Parade. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Old Capitol City Roller Derby skates through downtown streets waving Pride flags. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Marchers hold a “Satanic Iowa” banner.and “Satan was the first to demand equal rights” sign. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
Attendees hold up a “Proud as Fuck” banner in front of an anti-LGBTQ hate group. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Alisabeth Von Presley performs at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
Alisabeth Von Presley performs at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
Alisabeth Von Presley performs at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Jason Smith/LIttle Village
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague speaks at the 51st Pride festival. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A “Liberation for all” message is painted on a building facing the parade route. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Attendees sat in the shade to avoid the heat during the 51st Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Iowa City Draglings perfrom at Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Onlookers hand money to the Draglings. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Vendors make snow cones for an endless line. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
The line for festival food streched for nearly a block. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A knight walks through downtown with a Pride flag. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
A young girl uses the swings that were recently installed in the Ped Mall by the Iowa City Downtown District. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Attendees pick through stickers at a tent. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Pride vendors line East Washington Street. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
The Free Hugs booth also gave out free high-fives. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Free Mom and Dad hugs at the 51st Iowa City Pride.. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Kids threw water balloons at the ground and each other. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Kids threw water balloons at the ground and each other. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Miss Christine, and Iowa City-based indie musician, plays at the 51st Pride festival. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
The Quire of Eastern Iowa sings at the Pride festival. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village
Drag kings and queens perform at the 51st Iowa City Pride. – Adria Carpenter/Little Village