Photo Gallery: Iowa City’s 51st Pride Parade and Festival

Thousands of people participated in the Iowa City’s 51st Pride Parade and Festival on Saturday. The parade began at College Green at noon and ended on the corner of East Washington Street and South Linn Street.

After the parade, there were musical performances by Alisabeth Von Presley, Miss Christine, Alyx Rush and the Quire of Eastern Iowa. The main stage also hosted I.C. Kings, a drag king troupe; Draglings, young drag artists; and Bawdy Bawdy Ha Ha, a burlesque troupe.

Pride celebrations typically commemorate the Stonewall Riots, which began on June 28, 1969. Last year’s Iowa City Pride Festival, however, was held in October to coincide with the 1979 March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. This year also brought back the traditional Pride parade, after last year’s event included a Unity March.

Festivities began at noon and continued well into the night. Little Village videographer Jason Smith and multimedia journalist Adria Carpenter captured the celebration.