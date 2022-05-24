Photo Gallery: Gamers, comic fans and Klingons gather for Des Moines Con 2022

The line to enter Des Moines Con snaked around the first floor of the Iowa Events Center on Saturday morning as cosplayers and con-goers came from near and far to attend the convention’s first year. ⁠

Inside Hy-Vee Hall, attendees could purchase trading cards, comic books and artwork sold by vendors, as well as chat with their favorite celebrity guests.⁠

In an interview with Little Village leading up to the convention, President of Nerd St LLC Ben Penrod said, “This is a no-brainer, Des Moines is an excellent place to run a con.”