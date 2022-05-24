Photo Gallery: Gamers, comic fans and Klingons gather for Des Moines Con 2022

The line to enter Des Moines Con snaked around the first floor of the Iowa Events Center on Saturday morning as cosplayers and con-goers came from near and far to attend the convention’s first year.
Inside Hy-Vee Hall, attendees could purchase trading cards, comic books and artwork sold by vendors, as well as chat with their favorite celebrity guests.
In an interview with Little Village leading up to the convention, President of Nerd St LLC Ben Penrod said, “This is a no-brainer, Des Moines is an excellent place to run a con.”
Katt cosplays at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Jolisa cosplays at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Amy Chu greets fans and sells comic books at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. – Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Adam and Ron cosplay at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The pair were photographed while waiting in line to enter the convention. – Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
E, GG, Tarah, and Ashley cosplay at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Artist Alley at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Shoppers and cosplayers at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. – Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Celebrity guest tables at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. – Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Ben Wolf sells novels at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Old School Gamer Magazine table at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Line to enter Des Moines Con at the Iowa Events Center on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
A vendor selling artwork at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
Convention attendees play vintage video games at Des Moines Con on Saturday, May 21, 2022. -Lily DeTaeye/Little Village
