Oasis expands its hummus empire into seven states, Costco as ‘Oasis Street Food’

Oasis Falafel began as a conversation. In 2004, when co-founders Ofer Sivan and Naftaly Stramer were hanging out in the Iowa City Ped Mall and craving the Mediterranean food they had grown up eating, they decided to recreate it themselves.

Using family recipes, they started small, selling falafel and hummus from a food cart. The products proved extremely popular and led to the opening of a brick and mortar restaurant which has been a beloved Iowa City institution for over 15 years.

Within a few years, customer demand pushed them to make their now-famous hummus available to local retailers. They began with co-ops, John’s Grocery and other local stores and eventually expanded to larger retailers such as Hy-Vee, Fareway and Natural Grocers. This led to a 2019 expansion of their kitchen facilities to better serve the growing list of stores carrying their hummus. They also opened a second Oasis Falafel restaurant in Omaha, Nebraska in the summer of 2018.

And now, in 2021, popular demand is once again driving the growth of their business. In partnership with the Entrepreneurial Development Center in Cedar Rapids and Meld Marketing in Coralville, Sivan and Stramer will be extending their reach even further. Oasis hummus and pita will now be available at the Coralville Costco as well as expanding into Hy-Vee locations in seven states throughout the Midwest.

This new availability is accompanied by a brand change: Oasis’s retail products will now be sold under the name Oasis Street Food.

“We did this to differentiate ourselves on the shelves and as a nod to our food cart origins and the simplicity of our products,” Stramer said in a press release.

The products will remain the same as they have been for years — vegan, gluten- and preservative-free and crafted in small batches — but will feature newly designed packaging along with the new moniker. In addition the hummus and pita currently available, Sivan and Stramer hope to expand their retail offerings under the umbrella of this new name.

As they embark on this new chapter in their business, the Oasis owners agree that some things remain unchanged: their commitment to simple, delicious and high quality food and the support of their customers.

“We may not be able to build more restaurants right now, but what we can do is find ways to help more customers enjoy our hummus at home any time,” Stramer said.







